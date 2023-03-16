Buying Guides
News

Google Says Goodbye to Glass

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
A pair of Google Glass on a table.
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Ten years ago, Google sent shockwaves through the tech world by announcing Google Glass, a wearable computer with a heads-up display. However, the product failed to launch as intended and was only available to enterprise customers. This week Google stated that it would discontinue the line entirely.

In a support post, the company said that Glass Enterprise Edition sales would halt immediately but that support would continue through September 15th. In the FAQ section of the post, Google stated that after September 15th, existing Glass units would continue to function with existing software but that the company would provide no updates. Google also informed customers that third-party apps may still be maintained and that system images remain available until at least April 1st, 2024.

What is Vaporware? The Greatest Technology You Never Saw
RELATEDWhat is Vaporware? The Greatest Technology You Never Saw

Additionally, Google made it clear that even the pre-installed Meet on Glass app would not receive support after September 15th and that while it may still work after that date, it could cease working at any time.

The cessation of sales and support for Glass Enterprise Edition signals the definitive end for a product that the company once hailed as a new frontier in wearable technology. Glass joins Google+, Google Wave, and Tango on the list of the company’s most notable product failures. However, this doesn’t mean the end for Google wearble tech, as the company began testing the next generation of AR glasses last year.

Source: Google Support

READ NEXT
