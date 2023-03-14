Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

Fitbit’s Extended Health Metrics Are Now Available for Free

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A Fitbit Sense on a soft yellow background.
A. Aleksandravicius / Shutterstock.com

Available within the Fitbit app, the Health Metrics Dashboard allows you to see long-term trends or changes in your health data. It’s an essential feature, but if you’re a free user, the Health Metrics Dashboard only lets you see a week’s worth of data. Thankfully, that’s changing.

During its health-focused Checkup Event, Google announced that the Fitbit Health Metrics Dashboard will provide 90 days of continuous health data for all users. This 90-day overview used to be a Fitbit Premium exclusive.

The Health Metrics Dashboard includes several datapoints, including your breathing rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), and skin temperature:

  • Breathing Rate: The number of breaths you take each minute.
  • Heart-rate Variability (HRV): A specialized metric that measures the time (in milliseconds) between each heartbeat.  A poor HRV score may indicate extreme stress or a cardiovascular problem.
  • Skin Temperature: Measures variations in skin temperature while you sleep. This feature could help you pin down whatever’s interrupting your sleep.
  • Oxygen Saturation (SpO2): A metric that measures your blood oxygen saturation. (Only available on Fitbit devices with an SpO2 sensor).
  • Resting Heart Rate (RHR): The number of times your heart beats per minute when relaxed or sitting still.
Fitbit Is Scaring Away Its Own Customers
RELATEDFitbit Is Scaring Away Its Own Customers

We’re excited to see Fitbit expand the Health Metrics Dashboard’s usability. In fact, it’s the best news we’ve heard from Fitbit in 2023. The company has spent the past few months removing useful features and running into random outages—hopefully, this is a sign that things will turn around.

The Fitbit Health Metrics Dashboard is available within the Fitbit app (Android/iOS). According to Google, 90-day health metrics will arrive by the end of March. Again, this feature is already available to Fitbit Premium subscribers.

