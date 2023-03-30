Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Fluance Ai81 Tower Speakers Review: Fantastic, Even Without an Amp
Incogni Personal Information Removal Service Review: Hands Off My Data!
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

How Nintendo Made Me Love Cardio

Shannon Flynn
Shannon Flynn
Freelance Writer

Shannon Flynn is a freelance writer for Review Geek. This attorney turned writer has been creating content ranging from blogs to eBooks for nearly a decade. She has written on topics in several industries, including healthcare, retail, and law. However, she has a special interest in writing about tech products, including smart home devices, e-readers, Apple products, and Nintendo gaming. She also has a passion for trying out different apps and all things LEGO. Read more...

About Review Geek

| 4 min read
Five cartoon characters pose on the Just Dance title screen.
Ubisoft
While there's really no way to avoid breaking a sweat with a cardio workout, Nintendo taught me that this type of exercise can be a fun activity I look forward to instead of a torture session.

No one can deny the benefits of getting a little cardio. It helps us build strength, supports our hearts, and boosts our moods. However, it’s no secret that a lot of people hate cardiovascular exercise. It’s sweaty, grueling, and exhausting work, or at least that’s what I used to think.

Creating an exercise routine with video games at the heart of it didn’t happen overnight. It started after some fitness trial and error when I was in college. Since then, my cardio sessions have evolved alongside Nintendo’s moves from the Wii to the Wii U to the Switch. While the consoles have changed and new games have entered the mix, my love of gamified exercise through Nintendo has remained the same.

“Maybe Cardio Just Isn’t For Me”

Female jogger feeling exhausted during outdoors workout session.
Nicoleta Ionescu/Shutterstock.com

Like many college students, cardio wasn’t at the top of my list of priorities, and quite frankly, I had tried and hated common heart-pumping activities like jogging and biking. As my bike and running shoes collected dust, I assumed cardio just wasn’t for me. However, I knew I needed to do something because I was starting to feel more sluggish over time. That’s when I decided to step outside of the box to look at other active options.

The 5 Best Nintendo Switch Controllers Not Made by Nintendo
RELATEDThe 5 Best Nintendo Switch Controllers Not Made by Nintendo

I remembered loving evening and weekend dance classes in elementary school, so I thought it might make sense to put on my dancing shoes as an adult. With a little help from Google, I found a local dance studio and decided to take the plunge by signing up for a class there.

It turns out I still loved everything from ballet to hip-hop dance, but there soon was a problem. Not with the activity, but with my finances. It likely comes as no surprise that a college kid’s budget wasn’t exactly compatible with taking regular in-person dance classes. At that point, I did what anyone facing this situation in the mid-to-late 2000s would do: I bought some cheap dance and workout DVDs.

These now-relics got me moving again and gave my wallet a breather, but they presented a new problem. The DVDs lacked the feedback of an in-person class. As someone who likes to compete with myself, I had no sense of how I was progressing, so I got bored pretty quickly. This was just a speed bump though. Thankfully, it was 2009, which meant the first Just Dance game had just come out for the Nintendo Wii.

“Okay, Let’s Try This Just Dance Game”

10 discs for the Just Dance Wii games appear together.
Shannon Flynn / Review Geek

The good news was I already had the Wii, thanks to my lifelong love for all things in the Super Mario universe. While the game wasn’t free, I figured I had nothing to lose except a couple of bucks. With that mindset, I picked up a copy of Just Dance and started playing.

The 5 Best Wall-Mounted Pull-Up Bars for Your Home Gym
RELATEDThe 5 Best Wall-Mounted Pull-Up Bars for Your Home Gym

There was no denying that the game’s motion detection wasn’t great, but aside from that, the game was just what I had been looking for. It offered fun songs (hello, Cotton Eye Joe and Kids in America) and different dance routines that provided just enough feedback to keep me interested while also helping me break a sweat.

The first version of Just Dance did more than just get and keep me moving. It also opened my eyes to other fitness-style games that used the Nintendo Wii’s early motion detection feature. Over time, my collection of Wii games and fitness routine grew to include titles like EA Sports Active, Fitness Boxing, and of course, every new variation of Just Dance that came out. I was feeling stronger and more energized than ever before and still wasn’t bored. It was a health and fitness miracle!

“I’m Never Turning Back”

A cartoon person runs down a path through a field.
Nintendo

As Wii turned to Wii U, I continued moving with help from my old favorites, thanks to backward compatibility, while adding in new games like Zumba Fitness: World Party. Yes, the motion detection still wasn’t perfect, but it didn’t matter. I was having fun while moving and sweating.

The Best Rowing Machine for Home Use
RELATEDThe Best Rowing Machine for Home Use

When the Nintendo Switch came on the scene to replace the Wii U, I upgraded my console again. While the console changed, my devotion to getting cardio with help from Nintendo’s dance and gamified fitness options didn’t. Today, I’m regularly moving with help from Ring Fit Adventure and Zumba: Burn It Up!

And, as you might have guessed, Just Dance is still a regular part of my cardio fitness routine. Yes, I know the motion detection feature still leaves something to be desired. Maybe they’ll perfect it one day, but until then I play using the “honor system.” This means I try my best to mimic and master the moves even though I know I could probably trigger at least a “Good” or a “Super” without that much effort.

It might seem unconventional to tell people part of my exercise routine has involved a video game system for the last 14 years. However, despite what fitness gate-keepers might say, there’s no right or wrong way to move (as long as you aren’t hurting yourself, of course). Fitness can and should be fun. Otherwise, you won’t stick with it. I know I’ve found what works for me, so I plan to keep Nintendo as my workout buddy for life.

Nintendo Switch

The latest iteration of the Nintendo Switch has an OLED screen that has deeper blacks for a better-looking portable experience, and 64GB of internal memory (up for 32GB on the previous models).

Amazon

$345.00
 

Best Buy

$349.99
 

Target

$349.99
 

 

Shannon Flynn Shannon Flynn
Shannon Flynn is a freelance writer for Review Geek. This attorney turned writer has been creating content ranging from blogs to eBooks for nearly a decade. She has written on topics in several industries, including healthcare, retail, and law. However, she has a special interest in writing about tech products, including smart home devices, e-readers, Apple products, and Nintendo gaming. She also has a passion for trying out different apps and all things LEGO. Read Full Bio »