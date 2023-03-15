Samsung’s Affordable New Phone Packs a Pretty Screen

Available for pre-order on March 30th, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G offers a 120Hz display and four years of guaranteed OS updates. Best of all, it costs just $450, and you could get it for $200 with an eligible trade-in.

I’m pretty impressed by this device’s specs. It uses an unspecified octa-core processor (probably Samsung’s Exynos 1380) with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card). The massive 5,000mAh battery should last for more than a full day, and the 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate for super-smooth animations.

Camera-wise, we’re looking at a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro lens, and a 32MP selfie camera. Based on my experience with Samsung’s A-series phones, these cameras are probably quite decent (although I don’t have high hopes for the macro lens).

And to my surprise, the Galaxy A54 5G packs an IP67 water and dust resistance rating. This is something you rarely see in affordable devices; technically speaking, the A54 5G should withstand a half-hour-long dip in up to one meter of water.

But my favorite feature of the Galaxy A54 5G is its support cycle. Samsung guarantees four years of OS updates for this device—it ships with Android 13, and it will reach end of life on Android 17. Customers also get five years of security updates and bug fixes, so the Galaxy A54 5G should be usable until 2028. (That said, if you plan to use a phone for five whole years, you should probably buy something more powerful.)

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G costs $450 before any trade-ins or promotions. Pre-orders open March 30th, while general availability begins in early April.