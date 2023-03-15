Buying Guides
News

Samsung’s Affordable New Phone Packs a Pretty Screen

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
1 min read
The violet Samsung A54 5G on a colorful background.
Samsung

Available for pre-order on March 30th, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G offers a 120Hz display and four years of guaranteed OS updates. Best of all, it costs just $450, and you could get it for $200 with an eligible trade-in.

I’m pretty impressed by this device’s specs. It uses an unspecified octa-core processor (probably Samsung’s Exynos 1380) with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card). The massive 5,000mAh battery should last for more than a full day, and the 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate for super-smooth animations.

The Samsung A54 5G in a gray colorway.
Samsung

Camera-wise, we’re looking at a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro lens, and a 32MP selfie camera. Based on my experience with Samsung’s A-series phones, these cameras are probably quite decent (although I don’t have high hopes for the macro lens).

Samsung Inches Toward Repairability with the Galaxy S23 Ultra
RELATEDSamsung Inches Toward Repairability with the Galaxy S23 Ultra

And to my surprise, the Galaxy A54 5G packs an IP67 water and dust resistance rating. This is something you rarely see in affordable devices; technically speaking, the A54 5G should withstand a half-hour-long dip in up to one meter of water.

But my favorite feature of the Galaxy A54 5G is its support cycle. Samsung guarantees four years of OS updates for this device—it ships with Android 13, and it will reach end of life on Android 17. Customers also get five years of security updates and bug fixes, so the Galaxy A54 5G should be usable until 2028. (That said, if you plan to use a phone for five whole years, you should probably buy something more powerful.)

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G costs $450 before any trade-ins or promotions. Pre-orders open March 30th, while general availability begins in early April.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung's latest budget phone has a large 6.4-inch screen, 5G support, and several years of promised OS and security upgrades.

Samsung

