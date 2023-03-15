Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Bitwarden Password Manager Review: A Very Cost-Friendly Option
SwitchBot Hub Mini Review: Making Infrared Devices Smart
BMW Teases New i5 Electric Ahead of Debut

The BMW i5 is going electric.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
BMW i5 electric car covered in a sheet.
BMW

While BMW first confirmed a new electric 5-Series in 2020, things are finally starting to come together. Today, the company released a teaser image ahead of the all-new BMW i5 EV arriving later this year.

The latest 8th generation 5-Series Beamer is coming this October, and fans can choose between regular gasoline, diesel, or a new electric model. We saw a similar rollout for the new 7-Series, so it makes sense that the company will do the same thing for its other luxury sedans.

Here’s what BMW Group had to say in its latest press release, “The flexible powertrain architecture means the new BMW 5 Series Sedan can be offered in all-electric and plug-in hybrid variants as well as powered by highly efficient petrol and diesel engines with 48V mild hybrid technology.”

BMW's Color-Changing Car Returns, This Time with Actual Colors
RELATEDBMW's Color-Changing Car Returns, This Time with Actual Colors

Late last year, a few spy shots of an M5 Wagon emerged, which the leaks suggested came in a hybrid or all-electric variant. Unfortunately, today’s teaser isn’t much better, as all BMW released is a teaser image of the vehicle covered in a black sheet.

As expected, the all-new BMW 5-Series will be manufacturered in Dingolfing, Germany, with its official debut set for October 2023. BMW says we can expect an electric M-branded model before the end of 2023 and a Touring edition coming early next year. The company also plans to launch a new iX2 SUV this year.

Stay tuned, as we’ll likely see and hear more about the new BMW i5 throughout the year.

via Autoblog

