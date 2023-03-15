BMW Teases New i5 Electric Ahead of Debut

While BMW first confirmed a new electric 5-Series in 2020, things are finally starting to come together. Today, the company released a teaser image ahead of the all-new BMW i5 EV arriving later this year.

The latest 8th generation 5-Series Beamer is coming this October, and fans can choose between regular gasoline, diesel, or a new electric model. We saw a similar rollout for the new 7-Series, so it makes sense that the company will do the same thing for its other luxury sedans.

Here’s what BMW Group had to say in its latest press release, “The flexible powertrain architecture means the new BMW 5 Series Sedan can be offered in all-electric and plug-in hybrid variants as well as powered by highly efficient petrol and diesel engines with 48V mild hybrid technology.”

Late last year, a few spy shots of an M5 Wagon emerged, which the leaks suggested came in a hybrid or all-electric variant. Unfortunately, today’s teaser isn’t much better, as all BMW released is a teaser image of the vehicle covered in a black sheet.

As expected, the all-new BMW 5-Series will be manufacturered in Dingolfing, Germany, with its official debut set for October 2023. BMW says we can expect an electric M-branded model before the end of 2023 and a Touring edition coming early next year. The company also plans to launch a new iX2 SUV this year.

Stay tuned, as we’ll likely see and hear more about the new BMW i5 throughout the year.