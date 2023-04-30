The Best Bike Accessories of 2023

Whether you call it a pedal cycle, push-bike, cycle, bicycle, bike, or ebike, this technology has existed for centuries. Its and have come a long way in design and functionality. Still, certain features are either missing or lacking, for which you’ll need compatible accessories to compensate.

The best bike accessories can help you get much more out of your bike whether it’s a crash helmet, bike GPS computer, cycling action camera, bike pump, bike lock, rearview mirror, or a multi-tool repair kit. If you’re looking for quality add-ons to enhance your bike, here are some of the best bike accessories to buy.

Protective Helmet: VICTGOAL VG112 Bike Helmet With Rechargeable Rear Light

A protective helmet is a must-have bike accessory that can prevent head injury and save lives in the event of a crash. As a result, all bike helmets sold in the US must be approved by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). That being said, one of the best CPSC-approved bike helmets to buy is the feature-packed VICTGOAL VG112 Bike Helmet With Rechargeable Rear Light.

It features 21 breathable vents (that improve ventilation and reduce air resistance), reflective straps, and fast-charging long-lasting rechargeable LED indicators with three directional Lighting Modes (steady, fast flashing, and slow flashing). It also has magnetic helmet goggles and a detachable visor and is also eye-glass friendly. Made of high-density PC shell and EPS foam (providing reliable impact resistance), it comes in different sizes and weighs only 0.68 pounds.

Bike GPS Computer: Garmin Edge 830 GPS Cycling Computer Sensor Bundle

Biking or cycling can be fun and whatnot until you miss your way. Thankfully, with a bike GPS computer, you have little to worry about. And speaking of bike navigation aids, Garmin makes some of the best bike computers like the Garmin Edge 830 GPS Cycling Computer Sensor Bundle. When paired with compatible sensors, it provides insights on key metrics like your VO2 max, recovery, heat and altitude acclimation, hydration, and nutrition, among others.

It has cycling safety features such as bike alarm, group messaging and tracking, visibility lights, and compatibility with VariaTM rearview radar. Its Garmin Cycle Map offers popularity routing (for popular local routes), on-device route creation, off-course recalculation (to get you back on track), and Trailforks data (for the mountain bike model). MTB dynamics lets you track jump count, jump distance, hang time, etc. It has a 20-hour battery life and weighs just 2.72 ounces.

Cycling Action Camera: GoPro HERO 11 Cycling Action Camera

Whether you’re just a cycling enthusiast or an extreme sports athlete, the best portable cycling action cameras can help you capture raw HD footage of your biking adventure in real-time. For this purpose, the GoPro HERO 11 Waterproof Cycling Action Camera comes highly recommended. It has an image sensor that boosts photo resolution to 27 MP while capturing high-res videos at 5.3k @60 Hertz (91 percent above 4k and 665 percent better than 1080p).

With this, you can take 24.7 MP stills and 2.7k at 240 FPS videos that you can easily playback at up to 8x slow-mo. Winner of the 2021 Emmy Awards for In-Camera Sensor and Software Stabilization, the GoPro Hero 11’s HyperSmooth 5.0 now comes with Horizon Lock (for improved 4:3 aspect ratio footage stabilization). With AutoBoost and the improved image sensors, you can achieve maximum image stabilization without any cropping.

Bike Pump: BV GP-99 Mini Portable Bike Pump and Tire Inflator

Perhaps, the second worse thing that can happen to you while biking or cycling (besides getting lost) is to have a flat tire in the middle of nowhere. Thankfully, with the BV GP-99 Mini Portable Bike Pump and Tire Inflator, you’re fully covered. This capable and portable mini bike pump measures 9.8 x 1.8 x 1 inch and weighs only 3.4 ounces but can deliver up to 120 PSI of high pressure to fill up your flat tire and get you back on the road.

Adjustable up to 15 inches (for maximum pressure), it also features a Smart Valve Design that can be used with both Presta and Schrader. It comes with a velcro strap and a detachable mounting bracket that allows you to easily carry it along for use anywhere and anytime. It has an anti-leak locker mechanism and can also be used to inflate water tubes, pool floats, and sports balls (basketball, football, volleyball, and soccer ball).

Bike Lock: Master Lock 8143D Bike Combination Lock Cable

One of the reasons why you need a bike lock is to lock out unscrupulous bike thieves. They are among the best bike accessories to have. If you don’t already own one, then for the love of bikes, go for the Master Lock 8143D Bike Combination Lock Cable. Made of flexible braided steel and an anti-scratch vinyl coating, it is hard to cut or saw, offering good basic level security and theft deterrence. Measuring over 4 feet long, it also has a combination lock mechanism for keyless access.

This allows you to preset your own unique hard-to-guess 4-digit combination for increased security and peace of mind. It features a self-coiling design that can easily stretch or contract to protect your bike, skateboard, sports equipment, toolboxes, ladders, and gates, among others. Weighing just 4 ounces, it is lightweight enough to carry around with other essential bike accessories for the road.

Bike Rearview Mirror: Hafny HF-MR095 Handlebar Bike Rearview Mirror

Just like cars and other vehicles, bikes can also use rearview mirrors. However, most bikes (including ebikes) don’t come fitted with one. Bike mirrors can augment your vision and help you steer clear of a reckless driver coming from behind. In a race, it can help you see who’s gaining on you and about to snatch your spot without necessarily having to look back over your shoulders. Although a little inconveniencing, it’s arguably an important bike accessory.

That being said, the Hafny HF-MR095 Handlebar Bike Rearview Mirror is our recommended bike rearview mirror. Whether you’re riding solo or racing your peers, this HD blast-resistant automotive grade handlebar bike mirror gives you crystal clear hindsight vision. Made from premium eco-friendly materials, it fits 21 to 26 millimeters outside diameter MTB and Cruiser Handlebars (not drop bars). It is both EU REACH and California Proposition 65 compliant.

Multi-Tool Bike Repair Kit: Park Tool IB-3 I-Beam Multi-Tool

Bikes like all machines can break down anywhere and at any time. In the city or urban centers, this may not be a problem as you may be able to easily get help. However, if out mountain climbing or in the woods, it becomes a different ball game. In order not to get stranded with a faulty bike in the middle of nowhere, you’ll need a handy bike repair kit. And one of the best bike repair kits we recommend is the Park Tool IB-3 I-Beam Multi-Tool. It even contains some of the things you need for home bicycle maintenance and repairs.

This versatile all-in-one take-along multi-tool bike repair kit contains 15 emergency tools that you would normally require for most trailside repairs for brakes, handlebars, saddles, or derailleurs, among others. It can also be used for chain repairs (including removal and installation). The Park Tool IB-3 I-Beam Multi-Tool comes with eight Hex wrenches, a T25 Torx-compatible driver, a flat blade screwdriver, and a variable speed chain tool, among others.