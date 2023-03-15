Amazon Shows off Its New Starlink-Style Satellite Internet Antennas

In February, we learned that Amazon is getting ready to deploy over 3,000 “Project Kuiper” broadband satellites into orbit. The move will offer internet to millions, similar to SpaceX’s Starlink. The company is giving us our first look at three antennas that’ll use the network.

Amazon’s low-cost antenna will come in three different sizes, ranging from 100 megabits per second to nearly 1 gigabit, making it ideal for a wide array of customer and business applications.

Project Kuiper’s first option is a small, ultra-compact antenna designed to go anywhere. It’s roughly 7 inches in size and weighs only 1 pound, yet it will deliver speeds up to 100 Mbps to customers. I imagine the smaller model will appeal to RV users and those on the go.

Then, the “standard” model is similar to what we’ve seen from StarLink, will cost under $400, and reach speeds approaching 400 Mbps. It’s touted as the perfect option for residential and small business customers.

And finally, Amazon also plans to release a Pro-level antenna built for enterprise or government users. This third antenna delivers insane bandwidth speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second. It’s massive, measuring 19×30 inches, and can serve telecommunication applications.

Amazon’s blog posts said, “Project Kuiper is Amazon’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network. Its mission is to bridge the digital divide by providing fast, affordable broadband to communities unserved or underserved by traditional communications technologies.”

We don’t have too many other details regarding availability or pricing. For comparison, SpaceX’s Starlink for residential users is $599 for the installation, then runs $119 per month and delivers speeds between 50-200 Mbps.

We’re assuming Amazon will try to come in at around a similar price point, and it’s already slightly ahead with the residential option set to retail for under $400. Project Kuiper won’t be available to customers until late 2024 after the first production satellites head into low Earth orbit in the first half of the new year.