Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Yubico Yubikey 5Ci Review: Secure Your Data Across Devices
Bitwarden Password Manager Review: A Very Cost-Friendly Option
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

YouTube Music App Prepares for Podcasts

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Spotify and YouTube Music apps on the Pixel 6.
Jordan Gloor / Review Geek

Earlier this year, news broke that podcasts were finally coming to YouTube Music, but there’s still no word on when the feature will go live. However, recent updates to the YouTube Music Android app put all the pieces in place, so it’s only a matter of time.

According to 9to5Google, who tore down the YouTube Music for Android APK version 5.48 update file, Google added several lines of code to the app in preparation for the new feature. The settings menu will have all sorts of options to choose whether or not to watch podcast videos or only listen to audio. There’s even a “Switch podcast videos to audio-only versions of episodes when available.”

Google Podcasts is Pretty Good Now, Y'all
RELATEDGoogle Podcasts is Pretty Good Now, Y'all

It sounds like Google’s YouTube Music app on Android will have sleep timer options for podcasts, too, which is great for users listening as they fall asleep. You’ll also be able to select to stream over Wi-Fi only and a few other things. I’m not a big podcast listener, but I use YouTube Music, so hopefully, there’s a setting to hide podcasts from search results.

For now, we’re hearing YouTube is rolling out additional support and controls on YouTube Studio, where creators can make playlists, easily label shows or episodes, and much more.

Unfortunately, we’re still unsure when Google plans to release podcast support on YouTube Music, but it should be here sooner than later.

via 9to5Google

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »