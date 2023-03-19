YouTube Music App Prepares for Podcasts

Earlier this year, news broke that podcasts were finally coming to YouTube Music, but there’s still no word on when the feature will go live. However, recent updates to the YouTube Music Android app put all the pieces in place, so it’s only a matter of time.

According to 9to5Google, who tore down the YouTube Music for Android APK version 5.48 update file, Google added several lines of code to the app in preparation for the new feature. The settings menu will have all sorts of options to choose whether or not to watch podcast videos or only listen to audio. There’s even a “Switch podcast videos to audio-only versions of episodes when available.”

It sounds like Google’s YouTube Music app on Android will have sleep timer options for podcasts, too, which is great for users listening as they fall asleep. You’ll also be able to select to stream over Wi-Fi only and a few other things. I’m not a big podcast listener, but I use YouTube Music, so hopefully, there’s a setting to hide podcasts from search results.

For now, we’re hearing YouTube is rolling out additional support and controls on YouTube Studio, where creators can make playlists, easily label shows or episodes, and much more.

Unfortunately, we’re still unsure when Google plans to release podcast support on YouTube Music, but it should be here sooner than later.