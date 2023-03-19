Buying Guides
LEGO Unveils Three Hot New ‘Indiana Jones’ Sets

Fortune And Glory, Kid.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

| 1 min read
LEGO Indiana Jones Idol set
LEGO

Join the adventures of Indiana and Short Round with one of the new LEGO Indiana Jones sets packed with nostalgia. The LEGO Group recently unveiled three new builds, including a bigger and more expensive set called Temple of the Golden Idol.

You’ll get cars, planes, whips, and exciting pieces unique to each scene or movie, making all three must-have LEGO builds for fans. Each set replays some of the most iconic scenes from Indiana Jones Raiders of the Last Ark and Last Crusade.

LEGO Temple of the Golden Idol
LEGO Escape from the lost tomb set.
LEGO Indiana Jones plane scene.
Fans can choose one of three different sets or go big and get all three. Here are the options:

  • 77012 LEGO Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase – $39.99
  • 77013 LEGO Indiana Jones Escape from the Lost Tomb – $39.99
  • 77015 LEGO Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol – $149

The classic franchise returns to the world of LEGO in the best way possible. The fighter plane set is one of my favorites, and you’ll get to build a car and plane from 387 bricks. Then, Escape from the Lost Tomb comes complete with over 600 bricks, four mini-figurines, snakes, and more. Both sets are $39.99 and will arrive starting April 1st.

And finally, perhaps the best of the bunch is the all-new LEGO Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol. This set is geared toward adults with an 18+ rating and has 1,545 bricks, but it retails at $149. It’s the most elaborate of the trio, and you’ll build the temple, carry the golden idol, and relive an iconic film.

Again, all three LEGO Indiana Jones sets are available starting April 1st, so grab one while you can.

Source: LEGO

