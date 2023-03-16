Buying Guides
Belkin Gives Up on Matter, Locking Its Thread Devices Into HomeKit

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Matter logo on a TV and projected onto the wall.
Justin Duino / Review Geek

The Matter protocol promises to make all smart home devices interoperable, regardless of their branding. But after a messy and confusing launch, the excitement for Matter has slowed a bit. And now, Belkin is pausing Matter development for its Wemo-branded products.

In conversation with The Verge, Belkin explained that “Matter will have a significantly positive impact on the smart home industry,” but it needs to “take a big step back” and find a way to make Matter products that stand out in the market.

Belkin’s reasoning is pretty solid. Wemo is a good brand, but it makes the same products as every other smart home company. The only place where Wemo really stands out is in the HomeKit market; it’s often the first brand to take advantage of emerging HomeKit technologies. Presumably, this is due to the fact that Foxconn (a major Apple supplier and manufacturer) is Belkin’s owner.

If Matter actually delivers full smart home interoperability (I’m skeptical), Wemo will have a lot more competition in the HomeKit space. And, as The Verge notes, much of the competition will be low-priced junk that intentionally undercuts Wemo. Pausing Matter development for Wemo products isn’t a terrible idea, although it’s a bit disappointing for existing users.

Matter, The Great Universal Smart Home Standard, Is Already Fragmented
RELATEDMatter, The Great Universal Smart Home Standard, Is Already Fragmented

For what it’s worth, Belkin is still interested in Thread, which provides many of the benefits of Matter (namely a faster setup process and more responsive functionality). Wemo already sells a few Thread products, such as a Thread-enabled light switch and smart plug. But these devices only work with HomeKit, and their Thread functionality requires a HomePod or Apple TV set-top box.

Several other brands are still committed to Matter, including Eve, a popular HomeKit brand. And, as I should note, Wemo’s existing Thread devices should be Matter compatible, meaning that a future update isn’t off the table.

Source: Belkin via The Verge

