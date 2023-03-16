Buying Guides
The LEGO Land Rover Defender is Adventure-Ready

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
LEGO Land Rover on a real land rover.
LEGO

If you’re looking for an adventure vehicle that can go anywhere, do anything, and tackle rough terrain, look no further than the new LEGO Land Rover Defender. Those who can’t afford an overland rig can build this awesome 2-in-1 set, complete with 2,336 pieces.

LEGO launched its new Defender off-road build based on the classic vehicle to help Land Rover celebrate its 75th anniversary. As expected, you can install a slew of off-road accessories or keep it stock and enjoy the stylish vehicle in its original 1983 form. Once you see all the truck mods available, you’ll realize LEGO crushed it with this new release.

LEGO and Land Rover also worked together on a fun adventure video where two drivers built the Land Rover Defender set at the top of a mountain. It’s pretty epic.

As for the all-new LEGO Icons Land Rover Defender 90-series build, you’re in for a treat. LEGO thought of everything. For starters, this is a 2-in-1 build, meaning you can create a timeless vehicle and enjoy it on a shelf or outfit it with everything you need to rock crawl over a mountain and sleep in the wilderness—the choice is yours.

It comes complete with fully functional suspension to get off camber and flex on obstacles, a working steering rack, and a highly detailed interior with cup holders and all the unique quirks of the Land Rover.

1 of 3
LEGO Land Rover Defender stock
LEGO
LEGO Land Rover suspension flex
LEGO
LEGO Land Rover offroad accessories.
LEGO
As we said earlier, this isn’t your average build. It comes with 2,336 LEGO bricks and enough accessories to modify the vehicle however you see fit. I’m talking about those famous Jerry cans you see on Toyotas everywhere, a working winch, mudguards, recovery boards, and what looks like rock sliders and an ARB bumper to give your ride a little protection.

There’s even a fire extinguisher, snorkel, shovel, and a Hi-Lift jack. In terms of size, the Land Rover is 13x7x7 inches overall. This big project is not for the faint of heart, but once you assemble all 2,336 pieces, you’ll love the results.

The new LEGO Classic Land Rover Defender 90 arrives on April 4th for $239. Get one from the link below.

LEGO Icons Land Rover Defender Set

Build the ultimate off-road capable vehicle with the LEGO Land Rover Defender.

Shop

