Razer Debuts a New Tempered Glass Mouse Pad

PC gamers know that a good mouse pad can make a big difference, which is why the popular gaming accessory maker Razer just announced the Atlas, its all-new tempered glass mouse pad. It has an ultra-smooth yet etched surface to deliver consistent and fast swipes, all for only $99.

This isn’t your average woven fabric or rubber mouse pad. Instead, it’s a massive 18×16-inch mat made from durable and reinforced tempered glass. Meaning it looks good and feels good.

The Razer Atlas is only 5mm thick (0.2 inches) and has a fully covered anti-slip rubber base that’s perfect for gamers and esports athletes. Between the base and its shatter-resistant glass top, the results are a stable and ultra-quiet mouse pad that Razer claims offers unbeatable durability and performance.

With an extremely smooth surface, gamers won’t experience any resistance or friction while flicking a mouse or swiping to get a quick headshot. Razer said that since most gaming mice use optical sensors, the company added a unique micro-etching treatment on top, which helps optical sensors detect every texture with precision. So it’s smooth yet textured.

If you’re looking for a new mouse pad that’s quiet, durable, and capable, get the Razer Atlas in black or white from our link below.