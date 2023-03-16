Buying Guides
Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
News

Razer Debuts a New Tempered Glass Mouse Pad

Ultra smooth yet precise.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Razer Atlas glass mouse pad mat on a desk.
Razer

PC gamers know that a good mouse pad can make a big difference, which is why the popular gaming accessory maker Razer just announced the Atlas, its all-new tempered glass mouse pad. It has an ultra-smooth yet etched surface to deliver consistent and fast swipes, all for only $99.

This isn’t your average woven fabric or rubber mouse pad. Instead, it’s a massive 18×16-inch mat made from durable and reinforced tempered glass. Meaning it looks good and feels good.

The Razer Atlas is only 5mm thick (0.2 inches) and has a fully covered anti-slip rubber base that’s perfect for gamers and esports athletes. Between the base and its shatter-resistant glass top, the results are a stable and ultra-quiet mouse pad that Razer claims offers unbeatable durability and performance.

With an extremely smooth surface, gamers won’t experience any resistance or friction while flicking a mouse or swiping to get a quick headshot. Razer said that since most gaming mice use optical sensors, the company added a unique micro-etching treatment on top, which helps optical sensors detect every texture with precision. So it’s smooth yet textured.

If you’re looking for a new mouse pad that’s quiet, durable, and capable, get the Razer Atlas in black or white from our link below.

Razer Atlas Tempered Glass Mouse Mat

Get unparalleled accuracy with the all-new Razer tempered glass mouse pad for only $99.

Shop

