Rivian Recalls the R1S for Another Side Airbag Issue

Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Rivian R1S outdoors
Rivian

In late February, Rivian recalled its popular R1T and R1S electric adventure vehicles over an airbag issue, but that wasn’t the only problem. According to the NHTSA, the R1S side curtain airbags are improperly secured to the vehicle.

While this latest recall isn’t as substantial as earlier ones, being the second major airbag problem in under a month certainly isn’t a good sign. The NHTSA report says the company recalls select 2022-2023 R1S SUVs to fix a potential issue where Rivian improperly secured the side curtain airbags to its roof rail system.

Rivian R1T Electric Truck Recalled Over Dangerous Child Safety Issue
RELATEDRivian R1T Electric Truck Recalled Over Dangerous Child Safety Issue

Thankfully, only around 30 vehicles are part of the recall, which were identified in February. A small selection of R1S SUVs manufacturered at Rivian’s Normal plant between the end of October 2022 and January 21st, 2023, make the list. After that date, Rivian switched to a different fastening system.

While this specific recall isn’t on Rivian’s official recall website yet, more information is available from the NHTSA. Currently, Rivian is unaware of any crash, death, or injury related to the issue. The report states that Rivian will start reaching out to potentially affected customers. Once found, they must manually take the vehicle to a nearby dealer or service center.

Rivian service center staff will replace the side curtain airbag securing system or retighten the current setup, as necessary, completely free of charge. If your vehicle is on the list, you can contact Rivian customer service at 1-888-748-4261.

