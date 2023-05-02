Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo Slim Pro 7 AMD 14-Inch Review: Excellent Features at a Fair Price
Arc Browser Review: A Plucky New Browser With Big Ideas
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

The Best GPS Pet Trackers of 2023

🕚 Updated April 2023
Joy Okumoko
Joy Okumoko
Freelance Writer

Joy Okumoko has been writing about Android, phones, browsers, the internet, and technology in general for over two years. She writes for Review Geek and has written for MakeUseOf, KnowTechie, and MakeTechEasier. Read more...

About Review Geek

| 7 min read

Stray pets, you've probably seen some; those poor little helpless fur babies that venture too far away from home and then get lost like the Queen's Corgi. Honestly, losing a beloved pet in such a manner, knowing nothing about its whereabouts and welfare can be truly heartbreaking, to say the least.

Scroll Table to Left
  Best Overall Best for Cats Best for Large Dogs Best Battery Life Best Subscription-Free
 
  Tractive
Tractive TRNJAWH GPS Pet Tracker for Dogs 		Tractive
Tractive TRAMINDB Pet GPS Tracker for Cats 		Whistle
Whistle 100-04201-00 Go Explore GPS Pet Tracker 		Pawfit
Pawfit 3s GPS Pet Tracker 		PETFON
PETFON Pet GPS Tracker
 
Amazon

 
 
Amazon

$29.99
$49.99 Save 40%
Amazon

$96.00
$149.95 Save 36%
Amazon

$99.95
$129.95 Save 23%
Amazon

$219.99
 

Our SummaryKeep track of your dog's whereabouts with the highly-rated Tractive TRNJAWH GPS Pet Tracker for Dogs.Got a cat instead? No problem, get the Tractive TRAMINDB Pet GPS Tracker for Cats and follow your furry feline footstep by footstep.The Whistle 100-04201-00 Go Explore GPS Pet Tracker is a must-have for owners of large dogs such as the St. Bernard.Monitor your pet's movements and migrations for up to 30 days with the Pawfit 3s GPS Pet TrackerKnow where your pets have been and what they've been up to with the PETFON Pet GPS Tracker.
Pros✓ Feature-rich pet GPS and activity tracker for dogs with geofencing and alerts
✓ Works with AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Viaero in the US, Canada, and 150 other countries
✓ Decent battery life with nightlights and an alarm		✓ Versatile cat GPS and activity tracker
✓ Compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Viaero in the US, Canada, and 150 other countries
✓ Fair battery life with nightlights and alarm system		✓ Robust dog GPS, health, nutrition, and activity tracker with up to 20 days battery life
✓ Compatible with AT&T and Google Maps for nationwide coverage
✓ Safe zones with escape alerts and 15-second live updates		✓ Handy dog GPS, fitness, and activity tracker with up to 30-day battery life
✓ Nationwide coverage with remote voice commands, nightlights, and alarm
✓ Safe zones with escape alerts and 5 to 30-second live updates at a low fee		✓ Subscription-free dog GPS, fitness, and activity tracker
✓ Easy to use with remote voice commands, nightlights, and alarm
✓ Geofencing with escape alerts and live updates
Cons✗ No remote voice command feature✗ Doesn't feature remote voice commands✗ Lacks remote voice command✗ Spotty functionality in rural areas✗ Expensive
✗ Battery can be better
✗ Limited coverage area
Scroll Table to Right
Review Geek's expert staff has decades of experience testing and reviewing products. Our recommendations come from countless hours of digging into every product to find its strengths and weaknesses. We then compare that with other related products to help you find the best one for your needs. All of our reviews and product recommendations are done without bias, and we never accept payment in exchange for a review or recommendation. Read More »
Table of Contents

What to Look For In a GPS Pet Tracker
Best Overall: Tractive TRNJAWH GPS Pet Tracker for Dogs
Best for Cats: Tractive TRAMINDB Pet GPS Tracker for Cats
Best for Large Dogs: Whistle 100-04201-00 Go Explore GPS Pet Tracker
Best Battery-Life: Pawfit 3s GPS Pet Tracker
Best Subscription-Free: PETFON Pet GPS Tracker

The Best GPS Pet Trackers of 2023

A cat wearing a GPS tracker.
tabby domestic shorthair cat outdoors in nature wearing gps tracker attached to collar observing the garden at night

So, what can you do to prevent your favorite pet from ending up on the list of lost-and-yet-to-be-found pets? Simple, get a GPS pet tracker (and thank us later). It is among the best gadgets for pet owners and by far one of the most effective ways to prevent pet loss. It is much better than using Apple AirTags for your pets.

What to Look For In a GPS Pet Tracker

However, if you don’t know what to look for in a GPS pet tracker, you may sadly continue to look for your wandering pets. Therefore, while selecting the best GPS pet trackers for you (and for this roundup), here are some of the critical features/factors we considered.

  • Accuracy: The best GPS pet trackers allow you to easily pinpoint your stray pet’s exact whereabouts with a high degree of accuracy. Such precision is key.
  • Portability and Fit: You want to be sure that your GPS pet tracker fits snugly on your pet and doesn’t get in its way. The best GPS pet trackers often specify what pets they’re meant for.
  • Real-Time Tracking and Live Updates: What good is a GPS pet tracker without real-time tracking and live updates? The best GPS pet trackers offer both of these essential services.
  • Coverage Area: Pets can wander far away from home searching for meat, mates, and what have you. The best GPS pet trackers offer mile-wide, and even nationwide coverage.
  • Weather-Resistance: Homesick stray pets can wade through neck-deep water in their desperate search for home. Hence, water and weather-resistant GPS pet trackers are the best.
  • Battery Life: Stray pets can be gone for hours or days even and a dead GPS tracker is no good. Therefore, battery life is one of the top factors to consider when buying GPS pet trackers.
  • Remote Voice Commands: Your pet can tell your voice apart from hundreds of others in a crowd. Some of the best pet GPS trackers allow you to guide your stray pet home with voice commands.

With that out of the way and without further ado, here are the best pet GPS trackers we recommend.

Best Overall: Tractive TRNJAWH GPS Pet Tracker for Dogs

Tractive GPS Pet Tracker for Dogs on a white background
Tractive

Pros

  • Feature-rich pet GPS and activity tracker for dogs with geofencing and alerts
  • Works with AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Viaero in the U.S., Canada, and 150 other countries
  • Decent battery life with nightlights and an alarm

Cons

  • No remote voice command feature

Dogs, a.k.a man’s best friend, are among the most pampered and beloved pets on the planet. If you have a doggo that is in the habit of wandering far away, you might want to get the Tractive TRNJAWH GPS Pet Tracker for Dogs. Our top pick for the overall best GPS pet tracker, this versatile pet locator also doubles as a smart pet activity tracker. Available in white, it works with any dog collar and offers unlimited coverage throughout the U.S., Canada, and 150 other countries.

With it, you can virtually follow your furry friend’s footsteps in real-time, see where they’ve been (location history), and what they’ve been up to, with live-tracking updates every few seconds. You can also set up virtual fences and get notified when your pet leaves or returns. Compact, lightweight, and waterproof, it can last all day tracking your dog’s active time, rest, and calorie burn rate. It also comes with nightlights and an alarm for as low as six dollars per month.

Best Overall

Tractive TRNJAWH GPS Pet Tracker for Dogs

Keep track of your dog's whereabouts with the highly-rated Tractive TRNJAWH GPS Pet Tracker for Dogs.

Amazon

$49.00
 

Best for Cats: Tractive TRAMINDB Pet GPS Tracker for Cats

Tractive TRAMINDB Pet GPS Tracker for Cats on a white background
Tractive

Pros

  • Versatile cat GPS and activity tracker
  • Compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Viaero in the U.S., Canada, and 150 other countries
  • Fair battery life with nightlights and alarm system

Cons

  • Lacks remote voice commands

So, what if you have a cat instead, especially the curious type? No problems, the Tractive TRAMINDB GPS Pet Tracker for Cats also has you covered as well as your little kitty. Just like the Tractive GPS Pet Tracker for Dogs, this cat GPS tracker also doubles as a cat activity tracker. Available in dark blue, it will work with any collar while providing comprehensive coverage across the U.S., Canada, and 150 other countries where  AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Viaero exist.

Ideal for medium to large cats of 9 lbs+, the Tractive GPS Cat Tracker lets you track your cat in real-time (every few seconds) with location history showing where they’ve been and what they’ve been up to. With safe zones, you’ll be notified every time your furry feline leaves or re-enters the boundaries. It is also compact, lightweight, and fully waterproof with LED indicators, a smart activity tracker, and decent battery life.  It also costs as low as six dollars per month.

Best for Cats

Tractive TRAMINDB Pet GPS Tracker for Cats

Got a cat instead? No problem, get the Tractive TRAMINDB Pet GPS Tracker for Cats and follow your furry feline footstep by footstep.

Amazon

$29.99
$49.99 Save 40%

Best for Large Dogs: Whistle 100-04201-00 Go Explore GPS Pet Tracker

Whistle 100-04201-00 Go Explore GPS Pet Tracker on a white background
Whistle

Pros

  • Robust dog GPS, health, nutrition, and activity tracker with up to 20 days battery life
  • Compatible with AT&T and Google Maps for nationwide coverage
  • Safe zones with escape alerts and 15-second live updates

Cons

  • Doesn't feature remote voice command

If you have a larger dog breed that is 25 lbs or more (such as the St. Bernard), then we recommend the Whistle 100-04201-00 Go Explore GPS Pet Tracker. It provides health, nutrition, and activity tracking with real-time nationwide coverage via AT&T and Google Maps allowing you to pinpoint where your pets are and how they’re faring. You can easily set up escape alerts for designated safe zones and receive 15-second live updates about your dog’s whereabouts.

It comes with nightlights for easy spotting in the dark and a long-lasting battery. As a fitness and activity tracker, it can recommend custom activities for your dog based on its breed, age, and weight with weekly progress reports to boot. As a health tracker, it can monitor licking, sleep patterns, scratching, and other abnormal dog behaviors that may be indicative of ill health. It is also compact, lightweight, and waterproof with subscription starting at $8.25 a month.

Best for Large Dogs

Whistle 100-04201-00 Go Explore GPS Pet Tracker

The Whistle 100-04201-00 Go Explore GPS Pet Tracker is a must-have for owners of large dogs such as the St. Bernard.

Amazon

$96.00
$149.95 Save 36%

Best Battery-Life: Pawfit 3s GPS Pet Tracker

Pawfit 3s GPS Pet Tracker on a white background
Pawfit

Pros

  • Handy dog GPS, fitness, and activity tracker with up to 30-day battery life
  • Nationwide coverage with remote voice commands, nightlights, and alarm
  • Safe zones with escape alerts and 5 to 30-second live updates at a low fee

Cons

  • Spotty functionality in rural areas

Real-time GPS pet trackers are battery-powered. Given enough time, even the best trackers will run out of juice leaving you clueless about your pet’s whereabouts and welfare. Therefore, for the best battery life, we recommend the Pawfit 3s GPS Pet Tracker. It can run for up to 30 days (depending on usage) allowing you maximum time to find your pet. It offers nationwide coverage with LTE-M cellular technology, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 technology

It allows you to set up safety fences and notifies you when your pet escapes. With FIND mode you get 5-second live updates (or 30-second updates in regular mode). You can even record up to five audible remote voice commands. It has LED nightlights and an alarm. It also doubles as a fitness activity tracker with custom activities suited to your dog’s breed, age, and weight. It is equally waterproof, compact, and lightweight. It costs  $4.75 per month with access to a live Vet.

Best Battery Life

Pawfit 3s GPS Pet Tracker

Monitor your pet's movements and migrations for up to 30 days with the Pawfit 3s GPS Pet Tracker

Amazon

$99.95
$129.95 Save 23%

Best Subscription-Free: PETFON Pet GPS Tracker

PETFON Pet GPS Tracker on a white background
PEFTON

Pros

  • Subscription-free dog GPS, fitness, and activity tracker
  • Easy to use with remote voice commands, nightlights, and alarm
  • Geofencing with escape alerts and live updates

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Battery can be better
  • Limited coverage area

Even though trackers like the Pawfit 3s GPS Tracker above cost only $4.75 per month, you may prefer a subscription-free package, and there’s no shame in that. However, there’s a catch, it comes with a higher retail price. If that’s fine by you, then get the PETFON GPS Pet Tracker. This subscription-free GPS pet tracker and activity monitor also combines GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and long-distance radar technologies to keep your pets in view, safe, and active.

It comes with geofencing features, multicolor escape alerts (when your pet escapes), nightlights (for when it’s dark), and customizable remote voice commands (to guide them back to safety). Its battery has a typical runtime of between eight to 16 hours and it can only effectively cover distances between 0.65 to 3.5 miles in an open environment (expect some interference in built-up areas). It is compact, lightweight, rainproof (not waterproof), and subscription-free.

Best Subscription-Free

PETFON Pet GPS Tracker

Know where your pets have been and what they've been up to with the PETFON Pet GPS Tracker.

Amazon

$219.99
 

Joy Okumoko Joy Okumoko
Joy Okumoko has been writing about Android, phones, browsers, the internet, and technology in general for over two years. She writes for Review Geek and has written for MakeUseOf, KnowTechie, and MakeTechEasier. Read Full Bio »