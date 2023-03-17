Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Yubico Yubikey 5Ci Review: Secure Your Data Across Devices
Bitwarden Password Manager Review: A Very Cost-Friendly Option
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

VW ID.2 Unveiled as a Highly Affordable EV for All

A capable EV for under 25,000 Euros.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Volkswagen ID.2 EV concept announcement.
Volkswagen

Electric vehicles are still too expensive, but that could be changing soon. For months we’ve been hearing about a compact EV from Tesla, targeting a $25,000 price tag, but this week Volkswagen beat them to the punch. This is the affordable new VW ID.2 concept.

Before you get too excited, the new ID.2 hatchback EV is only a concept right now, even if it looks production-ready. More importantly, the German automaker aims for an early 2025 release date.

According to the official Volkswagen press release, when this neat and capable little ID.2 hatchback EV arrives, it’ll cost under €25,000 ($26,000), making it an affordable EV for everyone. The electric car will build on the success of the bigger ID.4, along with the recently released (in Europe) ID.3, and the company said it’s “spacious like a Golf, inexpensive like a Polo.”

1 of 3
VW ID.2 concept EV front view.
Volkswagen
VW ID.2 EV interior photo.
Volkswagen
VW ID.2 concept side view.
Volkswagen
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

As you can see from the images above, the all-new ID.2 looks very similar to the brand’s popular VW Golf. However, what’s important is everything on the inside, making it a rather impressive EV for the price tag.

Volkswagen says it’s targeting a range of around 450 kilometers (280 miles) per charge thanks to a capable FWD system and single motor configuration. That lone electric motor should deliver around 223 horsepower, but due to the size and weight, it’ll still go from 0-60 in around seven seconds. The company didn’t mention battery size.

US-Built 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Gets An Affordable Price Tag
RELATEDUS-Built 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Gets An Affordable Price Tag

The ID.2 is part of VW’s new “MEB Entry” platform that will underpin several vehicles from the company. An essential aspect of the MEB Entry platform is the charging system, which reportedly charges vehicles from 10-80% in under 20 minutes.

Again, while this is only a concept right now, we’re seeing a rather impressive interior complete with dual 12-inch infotainment and gauge cluster screens, a big dial for controlling all the systems, dual wireless charging pads in the center console, and interior lighting throughout.

The concept shows a vehicle with a shorter wheelbase and lower height than the current ID.3, yet should still offer a roomy interior for up to four passengers.

The official announcement mentioned Volkswagen’s advancements in software, which also included EV route planning, “IQ. Light” smart headlight systems, travel assistance, and other software suites. It’s worth noting that most of the information is for an upcoming release in Europe, so we’re unsure if it’ll ever arrive stateside.

Either way, this is an exciting new entry into electric vehicles, even if it doesn’t hit the streets until 2025. More importantly, this isn’t the only budget-friendly EV Volkswagen has in the works. VW also mentioned a model that’ll follow in ID. 2’s footsteps but could cost under 20,000 Euros.

Source: Volkswagen

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »