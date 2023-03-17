Buying Guides
IKEA’s New Shower Speaker Is Just $15

Plus, it has an 80-hour battery life!

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The IKEA VAPPEBY Bluetooth shower speaker sitting on a towel, covered in water.
IKEA

Available today for just $15, the IKEA VAPPEBY portable Bluetooth speaker features a compact and waterproof design, plus an 80-hour battery life. It’s the most affordable Bluetooth shower speaker you’ll find from a reputable brand, and you can pair two together for stereo sound.

IKEA’s VAPPEBY lineup is relatively new; the first VAPPBY speaker, which doubles as an outdoor camping-styled lamp, debuted last year. Of course, IKEA offers a wide variety of speakers, including the SYMFONISK lineup that’s made in collaboration with Sonos.

The IKEA VAPPEBY Bluetooth shower speaker hanging from a hook inside of a shower.
IKEA
The IKEA VAPPEBY Bluetooth shower speaker covered in water.
IKEA
The IKEA VAPPEBY Bluetooth shower speaker on an outdoor table.
IKEA
The IKEA VAPPEBY Bluetooth shower speaker on a desk.
IKEA
Anyway, the VAPPEBY shower speaker only measures three inches wide, and it has a small loop to hang from hooks. It also charges via USB-C, though charging accessories aren’t included with the device.

And the advertised 80-hour battery life, while impressive, is only true at 50% volume. I should also clarify that this speaker has an IP67 water and dust-resistance rating—it’s “waterproof,” you can use it in the shower or take it on a kayak, but you shouldn’t leave it submerged in water for too long.

You can order the VAPPEBY portable Bluetooth speaker in red, black, or white. It costs just $15, so I suggest buying two for stereo mode.

IKEA VAPPEBY Bluetooth Shower Speaker

IKEA's portable and waterproof VAPPEBY shower speaker features an 80-hour battery and measures just three inches wide. Pair two together for stereo sound!

Shop

Source: IKEA

