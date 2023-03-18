7-Eleven Will Charge Your EV While You Guzzle a Slurpee

In the future, when you stop for a Big Gulp fountain drink or slurpee at 7-Eleven, there’s a good chance you’ll find a spot to recharge your electric vehicle. The famous convenience store is launching 7Charge, a massive new EV fast-charging network.

While we’ve seen widespread EV adoption as of late, 7-Eleven was one of the first when it added around 500 charging stations to stores back in 2021. Now, it’s looking to add a lot more.

With 7Charge, the company “intends to build one of the largest and most compatible electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging networks of any retailer in North America,” which could give Tesla a run for its money. That’s because there are over 13,000 7-Eleven stores in the U.S. and Canada, giving the company plenty of convenient places to offer EV charging.

Here’s what Joe DePinto, President and CEO at 7-Eleven, had to say: “For over 95 years, 7-Eleven has innovated to meet our customers’ needs — delivering convenience where, when, and how they want it. Now, we are innovating once again to meet our customers’ where they are by expanding our business to provide EV drivers convenience of the future…today.”

Soon, you’ll be able to find and use a 7Charge fast-charging EV station at select locations in California, Colorado, Florida, and Texas, with the network supporting any EV model with common CHAdeMo or CSS plug types. And yes, that means Tesla owners with a CCS adapter can join in on the slurpees and charging.

According to the press release, 7Charge will roll out to select states first, then rapidly expand to more locations throughout the United States before launching in Canada. Then, at a later date, the company will do the same at its Speedway and Stripes stores.

EV owners interested in stopping for a top-off at a 7-Eleven can download the 7Charge app and find a nearby charger.