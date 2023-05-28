How to Extend the Battery (and Life) of Your Smartwatch

Nothing can kill the enjoyment of using a smartwatch faster than constantly having to charge it. Every moment your watch sits on a charger is time you’re not able to enjoy your device. While needing to juice up your watch’s battery is a fact of life, there are ways you can go longer between charges.

We’re highlighting tips to help your smartwatch spend more time on your wrist and less time on your charger as well as ways to extend the overall life of your watch. Get ready to go longer between charging cycles and smartwatch upgrades.

How Long Do Most Smartwatches Hold a Charge?

Every smartwatch model is unique and each person uses their watch differently. However, most smartwatches can go 18 hours to a day and a half between charges. This means most people charge their watches every day. Those who don’t use their watch for sleep tracking tend to power up their smartwatch while they get their eight hours, while others may do it while they get ready in the morning.

If you notice that you have to charge your smartwatch more often than once a day, you can take steps to improve your watch’s battery life.

How Do I Go Longer Between Charging My Apple Watch?

When you notice your watch’s battery is depleting faster than you think it should, your first step should be to learn more about your battery health. With an Apple Watch, you can do this by going to the Settings app on your Apple Watch and selecting Battery. There, you can learn what your watch’s maximum battery capacity is and how your battery is used throughout the day.

Once you’re armed with this information, you can start taking steps to make your battery last longer every day. First, you’ll want to ensure your watch has the latest software. You can see if you need an update by opening the Apple Watch app on your phone and selecting General and then Software Update.

You can also turn on Power Saving Mode to disable your heart rate sensor during workouts. On your phone’s Apple Watch app, you’ll select Workout and turn on Low Power Mode. If you still want to track your heart rate during workouts, you can use a Bluetooth chest strap instead of your watch’s built-in heart rate sensor.

Finally, you have the option to turn on Low Power Mode when you’re trying to extend your battery. You can easily do this by going to Settings on your Apple Watch and selecting Battery.

How Can I Improve My Wear OS Smartwatch’s Battery Life?

As with an Apple Watch, it’s smart to learn more about the battery in your Wear OS smartwatch before you do anything else. To do this, you’ll make sure your watch is connected to your phone and check the Wear OS app. Once in the app, you’ll scroll down to Settings, tap Advanced settings, and select Watch battery.

The insights you gain about your watch’s battery can help you decide which battery-saving measures will help you go longer between charging sessions. The first thing you can do is turn off your watch’s screen when you’re not using it. To accomplish this, you’ll swipe down from the top of the screen, tap Settings, select Display, and tap Always-on Display to turn it off or on.

While you’re thinking about your display, you’ll want to consider making other changes like using a watch face that isn’t animated or interactive. You can also turn down your watch screen’s brightness. To decrease the brightness, you just need to swipe down from the top of the screen, tap Settings, select Display, tap Adjust brightness, and select a brightness level.

Notifications can also be a big drain on your battery, so it’s wise to turn off the ones you don’t want or need. You can do this by swiping down from the top of the screen. You’ll then tap Settings, select Notifications, tap Block app notifications, select Add more, and pick the apps you want to block.

Finally, speaking of apps, some are harder on your battery than others. You can uninstall the ones that seem to be draining your watch’s battery by going to your list of apps and pressing the Power button. You’ll then scroll down and tap Play Store. From there, you’ll swipe down from the top of the screen and tap My Apps, select the app you want to delete, and tap Uninstall.

Can I Make My Smartwatch Last Longer?

Taking care of your smartwatch’s battery doesn’t just allow you to get more time between charges. It can also make your watch last longer overall. That’s because the longevity of your smartwatch relates a great deal to the rechargeable lithium-ion battery that powers it.

Your watch’s battery can typically hold a full charge for about 300 to 500 charge cycles. How long your battery stays in tip-top shape depends in large part on how you charge your smartwatch every day.

A lot of people think that you should only charge your battery once it reaches 0% or close to it. However, it’s very hard on your smartwatch’s battery to go from 0% to 100%. To make charging a little easier on your battery, you should aim to charge your watch when it gets to about 50%. This small step can help your smartwatch last longer, while the other tips in this article can help you spend more time enjoying your watch and less time charging it.