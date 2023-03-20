OnePlus Will Let You Try a Phone for “100 Days No Regrets”

If you’re in the market for a new Android smartphone, you might want to consider the impressive new OnePlus 11 5G. While it has a lot to offer, like a big 6.7-inch display and powerful cameras, OnePlus just launched a new “100 Days No Regrets” program offering an extended return period.

The idea is simple. Most people know what type (or brand) of smartphone they like, and if you’ve ever considered jumping ship from Samsung or Apple to OnePlus, this is your chance to do it risk-free.

Customers who buy the new OnePlus 11 5G between March 20th and April 30th, 2023, can try the phone risk-free for 100 days. As long as you register the device into the program within 15 days of delivery, you have 100 days to decide if it’s right for you.

If at any point within the 100-day return window you choose to go a different route, you can start a return process, ship the OnePlus 11 5G back to the company, and after a quick inspection, you’ll receive a full refund.

For those unaware, the OnePlus 11 5G is a pretty solid phone for the $699 asking price. You’ll enjoy a big 6.7-inch 120Hz HD AMOLED display, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 8 or 16GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB of storage, and the latest Android 13 software.

Other specs include a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging and a trio of Hasselblad-branded cameras on the rear. It’s a well-rounded phone comparable to the latest Galaxy S23 and the rest of the competition.

Honestly, the promotion is a bit silly, but it could be a great way to steal some customers from Samsung or Google. Grab the new OnePlus 11 5G from our link below and give it a try.