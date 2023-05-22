Are Ryobi Power Tools at Home Depot Worth Buying?

Home Depot's RYOBI power tool lineup is wildly popular and very capable. While they're best suited for at-home jobs, Ryobi is made by a reputable name in the space.

Power tool brands have a slew of fanboys and loyalists, just like automotive manufacturers. Debating which is best is an argument worth avoiding. But when homeowners need a new tool for that big DIY job, many wonder if Ryobi Tools are worth buying.

Heading into any hardware store can quickly be overwhelming due to the sheer number of options available. Most people are familiar with Ryobi, the affordable and eye-catching lime green power tools all over the shelves of Home Depot, and with good reason.

Mechanics and professionals often poke fun at Ryobi on social media, but who makes Ryobi Tools, and are they worth buying? Whether or not a specific tool brand is worth it depends on your wants and needs, so here’s what you need to know.

Who Makes Ryobi Tools?

The Ryobi brand was pretty big in the 1980s but was founded way back in 1943, making die-cast products and printing presses. Interestingly enough, it wasn’t until 1968 that it started making power tools. Today, the brand makes printing equipment, power tools, and other hardware.

However, in 2000, Techtronic Industries (TTI Group) acquired the licensing rights to the Ryobi Power Tool name in North America, along with all its facilities and operations. That company is a large-scale manufacturer that makes a wide array of well-known tools and home supplies.

In fact, TTI builds power tools for Ryobi, Milwaukee Tool, HART Tools at Walmart, and even Ridgid, to name a few. Techtronic is also the parent company for big names like Dirt Devil and Hoover Vacuums. Later, Ryobi’s Japan arm was acquired by Kyocera, but that’s a different arm than the Ryobi tool division. The Ryobi Die Casting division is in Indiana, but they don’t make tools.

Basically, many of those Ridgid 18V tools your construction or electrician friend swears by are likely made by the same company as Ryobi Tools from Home Depot.

Where Are Ryobi Tools Made?

Ryobi Tools you’ll find at Home Depot are designed, marketed, and sold in the United States and several other regions. However, figuring out exactly where they’re made is more complicated.

Most of the manufacturing for TTI occurs in China. The company has countless facilities throughout the globe, including in China, Mexico, Vietnam, and the United States. Ryobi has a massive innovation and engineering facility in Anderson, South Carolina, and next door, you’ll find a manufacturing plant and a TTI Ryobi distribution center.

The manufacturing process likely depends on each specific product, model, or year, but most TTI power tools are manufactured in China and shipped stateside. However, it does produce a lot from the plant in South Carolina.

Endless Options at Home Depot

While there are power tools that are “Made in the USA,” many of your favorite products likely come from somewhere else. But now that you know a bit more about Ryobi and where it’s from, here are more details about the lineup, which is much of what makes Ryobi so popular.

Head into any Home Depot, and you’ll see bright green power tools everywhere. The company offers everything from wired or wireless power tools, hand tools, automotive supplies, rotary items, storage bins, lighting, fans, speakers, gloves, and more.

The company sells a little of everything in all shapes and sizes, including electric riding lawnmowers. You can also find outdoor power equipment, lifestyle and recreation products, generators, woodworking tools, etc. Anything you can think of, Ryobi probably has it.

Are Ryobi Power Tools Worth Buying?

Back to the original question. Are Ryobi power tools worth buying? Absolutely. As you can see from the image at the top of the page, I own a wide assortment of Ryobi tools, and that’s only what could fit on top of my toolbox.

Obviously, having a solid tool for a DIY job around the house or while you’re under a vehicle and covered in oil is essential. Whether or not a Ryobi tool is good enough depends on the job or your profession. Value-based tools like Ryobi are more than capable enough for most jobs. Sure, you may not find a ton of them on a professional job site, but at-home tasks and DIY enthusiasts shouldn’t worry.

For example, I’ve used Ryobi tools to build a deck and patio at home, do yard maintenance, mount TVs, or do bigger jobs like replacing an entire engine in a truck. My Ryobi tools helped me rip out and replace all the suspension in my Toyota truck, rebuild the transfer case, and more. I’ve never had a problem with my Ryobi tools, nor has one prevented me from finishing a job.

A mechanic working their tools hard daily may want the most expensive tool possible, but there’s nothing wrong with choosing Ryobi for everyone else.

Considering the TTI group makes Ryobi tools, you’re getting a device from a huge name in the space. I love my Ryobi tools, but I also own a few random DeWALT and Milwaukee items, and they’re great too. It’s a solid option for many when you consider how easy it is to find a nearby Home Depot to get another Ryobi Tool or battery, not to mention easy warranty replacements.

It’s worth noting that you should only buy one brand of power tools. So if you already have a few items from another manufacturer, try and stick with it to use the same collection of tools and battery packs. If not, go ahead and choose Ryobi and get to work.

Ryobi Tools I’d Recommend

Again, it’s important to get the right tool for any job at hand. Considering the vast array of tools, options, and feature sets, Ryobi likely has what you need. I know a few mechanics that use Ryobi tools for 8-hours a day, so go ahead and try these options.

At the end of the day, the overall performance you get for your hard-earned money makes Ryobi tools an excellent value. Then, later you can use that same battery with a Bluetooth speaker in the garage, fans, flashlights, or with one of over 280 tools under the One+ line.

Ryobi 18V One+ Drill and Driver Tool Combo Set Get yourself started with the Ryobi 18V Drill and Impact Driver combo kit. You'll get two tools, two battery packs, a case, and a charger, all for one low price.

Ryobi 18V One+ Six Tool Starter Combo If you need a wide assortment of tools for around the house, Ryobi's 6-tool combo is a solid option for those on a budget.