Android 14 Could Fix Our Biggest Notification Annoyance

Separate notification and ringer volume settings could be on the way.

You want quiet notifications but a loud ringer. Well, that’s too bad, because Android doesn’t separate notification and ringer volume. At least, not yet—this annoyance could get fixed when Android 14 launches later this year.

As reported by Mishaal Rahman, the latest Android 14 developer preview offers separate notification and ringer volume sliders for some users. These options are tucked in the sound and vibration menu, which you can access through Settings (or by pressing a volume button on your phone and tapping the three-dot menu in the basic volume slider).

Several users are reporting that the "ring & notification volume" sliders have been suddenly split into "ring volume" and "notification volume" in Android 14 DP2. This is WITHOUT them flipping any flags, which was previously required to enable separate ring/notification volume. pic.twitter.com/eTTsnZI61K — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 17, 2023

We’re not sure if this functionality is intentional. For what it’s worth, last year’s Android Android 13 QPR2 beta offered separate notification and ringer volume settings through a hidden flag—Google’s been playing with this idea for a while.

Note that this functionality used to be supported on Pixel phones (Google combined the notification and ringer volume settings a few years ago, much to the chagrin of some users). And, of course, some manufacturers still include this functionality in modern Android phones.

The Android 14 release is slated for July or August of 2023. But the operating system will reach platform stability in June—if you want to test it, I suggest waiting until June, although you can install the second Android 14 Developer Preview on compatible devices if you’re willing to endure some bugs.

