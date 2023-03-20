Fightcamp Users Targeted in Email Phishing Scheme

Former and current Fightcamp users should beware of phishing emails. The home exercise company confirms that an “unauthorized user” impersonated DHL and MetaMask using @joinfightcamp email addresses. It’s unclear how this user sent emails from Fightcamp’s domain.

Review Geek received one of these phishing emails on March 19th. And it was a pretty solid impersonation of DHL, a courier service. The email addressed a shipping delay, prompting the user to click a link and pay a fee. Predictably, this link takes the victim to a fake DHL page, where they’re asked to share personal information, including a shipping address and card number.

On March 20th, Fightcamp sent a mass email warning its customers about these phishing emails. It says that the issue “was discovered and stopped quickly,” and that more details will be shared as the problem is investigated. Fightcamp hasn’t mentioned hackers, though it states that these emails were sent by an “unauthorized user.”

Fightcamp also states that you should “change any compromised account passwords” if you shared personal information or login details through these emails. Obviously, you ought to call your bank if you shared any debit or credit card information. And if you fell for one of the MetaMask emails, you should check that your crypto assets haven’t been stolen.

We’ve reached out to Fightcamp for more information. That said, Fightcamp is currently investigating the situation and promises to keep in contact with customers. If you were affected by this phishing scheme, you can contact info@joinfightcamp.com for assistance.