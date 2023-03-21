Buying Guides
Ecovacs’ New Robot Vacuums Are Tailored for Every Home

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
| 1 min read
Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni in a living room.
Ecovacs

Ecovacs is launching three new robot vacuums, including a model that uses the built-in YIKO voice assistant that previously debuted in the Deebot X1 Omni. The new vacuums hit a variety of price ranges and should appeal to several different households—including those with kids or pets.

The Deebot T10 Omni ($1,300) is the star of today’s launch, as it offers LiDAR room mapping and navigation, OZMO Turbo 2.0 mopping, plus a charging station that automatically dries mop pads (to prevent bacterial growth) and empties the vacuum’s dustbin.

Oddly, the Deebot T10 Omni has an onboard camera that you can use to monitor your home. I think this is a bit creepy, but perhaps it’s of value to you. It also uses a built-in YIKO voice assistant, allowing you to use voice commands without Google Assistant or Alexa.

Then, there’s the mid-range Deebot T9+ ($800). Ecovacs recommends this model for families with children, as it uses LiDAR to automatically avoid small obstacles like toys (the T10 Omni does the same). Additionally, the Deebot T9+ has an integrated OMNI Pro mop and empties its dustbin in its charging station.

Are Robot Vacuums Worth It Now?
RELATEDAre Robot Vacuums Worth It Now?

Ecovac’s affordable-ish Deebot N10 Plus ($650) offers LiDAR navigation, a self-emptying dustbin, and mopping functionality. These are impressive features for the price, though Ecovacs specifically recommends this vacuum for families without kids or pets.

All three of Ecovac’s new robot vacuums are available today. That said, the T10 Omni is currently an Amazon exclusive. It should reach other retailers in the coming months.

Source: Ecovacs

