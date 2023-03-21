Buying Guides
Jabra’s New Elite 4 Earbuds Finally Get ANC

ANC and IP55 for only $99.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Jabra Elite 4 earbuds on a desk.
Jabra

Jabra is best known for its high-end earbuds and Active line, but the company also has some excellent earbuds at a more affordable price point worth considering. The new Jabra Elite 4 still comes in under $100, only now they pack active noise cancellation and more intelligent features.

Available today, the $99 Jabra Elite 4 pack a slew of fancy features into a relatively affordable set of earbuds. The overall style and design are similar to the Elite 3, which didn’t have ANC, making them less than ideal for those in noisy environments.

With the new Jabra Elite 4, you’ll still enjoy physical buttons, a rarity on earbuds these days. As a result, a quick tap will instantly fire up a voice assistant, Spotify, quickly answer calls or enable Jabra’s HearThrough transparency mode.

However, all the other fancy features on board make the Elite 4 an excellent set of buds for $100. These come with Bluetooth multipoint, so you can switch seamlessly between devices, calls, and apps, not to mention both Fast Pair (on Android) and Swift Pair.

Jabra uses the same 4-microphone technology to improve call clarity as the Elite 4 Active, which also delivers excellent active noise cancellation for the price. Thankfully, even with ANC, the Elite 4 still rocks decent battery life, good for 5.5 hours of playback. Additionally, you’ll get 22 hours with the battery case or a total of 28 hours with ANC disabled.

It’s worth noting that these are still only IP55-rated, which is plenty for the gym. However, if you are doing intense workouts or plan on being more active, consider the IP57-rated Jabra Elite 4.

These earbuds also have Jabra’s solo mode, letting users enjoy one at a time to extend battery life or take a quick phone call while the other one is charging. Another aspect the Elite 4 have over the competition is Qualcomm aptX support and a fully customizable EQ with the Jabra app.

The new Jabra Elite 4 comes in dark gray, navy, lilac, and light beige color options and are available starting today for $99 at Best Buy and other retailers.

