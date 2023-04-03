Amazon Luna (With Luna+) Review: A Niche Gaming Product for Non-Gamers



Starting At $9.99/Month

You don’t need a console for gaming fun. Amazon Luna lets you play games with only your computer, an internet connection, and a supported controller. There are many reasons to consider joining the Amazon Luna universe—and why you might want to stay away.

First introduced by invitation only in October 2020, Amazon Luna officially went live in the United States in March 2022. The cloud gaming service, which Amazon Web Services power, provides an ever-changing small list of select games for Amazon Prime customers. In addition, a monthly Amazon Luna+ membership unlocks over 100 different titles across platforms. This number has gradually increased since the service launched. To date, the service is only available in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., and Canada.

For those looking for more, Amazon has partnered with Ubisoft ($17.99/month), then later Jackbox Games ($4.99/month), to add even more content, with many titles exclusive to the Amazon Luna platform.

Here's What We Like Stability across many platforms

Jackbox party games are a must

Growing library

Great gaming controller And What We Don't Still limited titles

Prime offerings are an embarrassment

Extras can add up quickly

No international availability

Hardware Requirements: Play Your Favorite Game on Any Device

Compatibility : Windows, Mac, iPhone/iPad, Android, Fire TV/tablet, Chromebook, Samsung TV

: Windows, Mac, iPhone/iPad, Android, Fire TV/tablet, Chromebook, Samsung TV Price : Amazon Luna+ ($9.99/month), Ubisoft+ ($17.99/month), Jackbox bundle ($4.99/month)

: Amazon Luna+ ($9.99/month), Ubisoft+ ($17.99/month), Jackbox bundle ($4.99/month) Games available: Up to 140, depending on the packages selected

The most important reason to consider Amazon Luna is its far-reaching compatibility. Amazon Luna is available everywhere, unlike gaming consoles such as Sony’s PlayStation 5 with hardware limitations, and Apple Arcade, which only works with devices and software from one company. And when I mean everywhere, you can access it on Windows, Mac, iPhone/iPad, Android, Fire TV/tablet, Chromebook, and Samsung TV.

Of course, since Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming and streaming service, you also need an active internet connection, regardless of the device that you’re using. The service works with 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi network connections, although the latter provides a better experience, as does Ethernet.

Digging deeper, there are hardware requirements for each supported platform. However, you should be okay using a device under five years old. For example, Amazon requires Windows 10 with support for DirectX 11 and an Intel HD Graphic 4000 video card or better to use Amazon Luna on a PC. Macs going back to 2014 will support Amazon Luna, as will Apple mobile devices with iOS/iPadOS 15 or later. Other mobile devices need Android 9 or later.

Amazon strongly suggests using a compatible gaming controller to take advantage of everything Luna offers. You can play using virtual on-screen controls (on mobile devices) or with Bluetooth or USB mice and keyboards, where applicable. The best controller, not surprisingly, is the official Amazon Luna Controller, which you’ll learn more about below.

Membership Levels: They Get Confusing

When Amazon Luna first arrived on the scene, it cost guests $5.99 monthly. Since the service went live, it’s been bumped up to $9.99 per month. Amazon Prime customers can enjoy the fun, at least ever so slightly. These customers can play at least (and usually no more than) four monthly games at no additional cost. These game titles tend to change monthly.

Here’s where things can get a little bit confusing. For $17.99 per month, you can access more than 40 (additional) games from Ubisoft+ or buy any of those games separately from the Ubisoft online store. Perhaps better still, you can stream Ubisoft games you had initially purchased for PC for no additional cost.

There’s also a Jackbox Games add-on available for $4.99 per month. This membership lets you play five Jackbox bundles with puzzle and strategy games.

The bottom line on pricing: For around $34 per month, you can play nearly 150 games across multiple devices.

Game Library: It’s a Mixed Bag

If you’re only a casual gamer and happen to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, Amazon Luna is worth experiencing. Yes, you only get access to four games per month. Nonetheless, it’s an excellent starting point. Of course, Amazon Luna isn’t reason enough to purchase an Amazon Prime membership.

To embrace the service requires an Amazon Luna+ subscription. You’ll find some true winners among the 100+ titles, such as “Sonic Mania,” “Resident Evil 2,” and “Alien Isolation.” The more expensive Ubisoft+ subscription unlocks more recognized titles like “Far Cry,” “Assassin’s Creed,” “Watch Dogs,” and more.

The Jackbox bundle is a true gem offering access to all nine Jackbox Party packs and “Drawful 2.”

Overall, you’ll notice Amazon Luna+ is filled with older games, while Ubisoft+ is a bit more current. The prices reflect this difference.

Site Design and Usability: It Feels Familiar

Gaming systems with terrible UIs seldom succeed. After all, this is where you’ll spend much of your time outside gameplay. Amazon did an admiral job in designing its gaming system interface.

Amazon Luna is organized like Amazon Prime Video by showing available games across separate rows on the Home page. Each row is separated by categories such as Trending Games, Editor’s Picks, and Luna Couch Games. The different Library page is where you can find other games by genre and type. In addition, you can sort titles by alphabet, release date, when they were added, or Metacritic score.

You’ll find helpful information about a title when you click on it. Besides a game trailer and screenshots, you’ll see a full description, rating, whether the game is for single or multiple players, and more. You can begin playing the game from this screen or add it to your Amazon Luna playlist.

Performance: Amazon Has This Figured Out

Amazon Luna works very well across multiple platforms. In a word, it’s stable, which is saying a lot given the complexity of the many compatible platforms. It wants to run things at 1080p at 60 FPS, but you can drop this to 720p for even better performance.

As noted above, Amazon suggests using a 5GHz Wi-Fi network with a 10 Mbps connection. On your end, much will depend on your Wi-Fi connection and device specs.

Features: Get Social

Two important Amazon Luna features further enhance the service: Amazon Luna Couch and Amazon Luna Broadcast. With Luna Couch, you can get involved with local “co-op” games and invite players to watch or join in on the gameplay. Of course, the other users must have an Amazon account and supported hardware and Wi-Fi specs. However, they don’t need a Luna subscription, which is nice.

After starting a Luna Couch session, you’re given a code to share with your friends. This code is all that’s needed to unlock the co-op feature.

Meanwhile, Luna Broadcast allows you to bring your games to the internet for others to see via Amazon’s Twitch. Once connected, users can watch and voice chat with you throughout gameplay.

Amazon Luna Controller: Brilliant at What It Does

Purchasing the official Amazon Luna Controller is strongly advised if you plan on using Amazon Luna. One of these was provided to Review Geek for this review. The controller, often on sale at Amazon, is wireless and designed exclusively for Amazon Luna. Bluetooth connects the controller to your device and Amazon Luna, providing a low-latency, high-quality gaming experience.

The Amazon Luna Controller looks like many of the best wireless controllers and includes a traditional button layout with two thumbtacks, a D-pad, four faces, and four shoulder buttons. There’s also a dedicated button for accessing the Luna menu. Interestingly, the Amazon Luna Controller itself connects to Amazon’s cloud servers, designed for a smoother gaming experience.

Not surprisingly, the official controller also includes Amazon Alexa integration for voice control. There’s also a microphone and headphone jack, ideally suited for Luna Couch and Luna Broadcast use.

Official Luna Wireless Controller Use Amazon's built-for Luna controller to play games across Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices.

Competition: Worth a Look

Amazon Luna is great at what it does and presents its content admirably across multiple devices. However, there are a few alternatives that might suit your tastes better. No. 1 on this list is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Priced at $14.99 per month, this product combinates all the services Microsoft Xbox offers, such as Game Pass for Xbox or PC and Xbox Live Gold. PlayStation Now is a similar offering primarily for PlayStation users. It’s $59.99 per year.

NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW Ultimate offering is another stellar choice. At $20 a month, you can play up to 100 free Steam and Ubisoft games and connect (and buy) other PC games, which you can use across multiple platforms. All along, you get to experience GeForce RTX 4080-Class Power.

Should You Subscribe to Amazon Luna?

Amazon Luna is an exciting product—but is it worth your consideration? That depends on your situation. If you own an Xbox or PlayStation, the answer to this question is no, as it brings little to the table that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PlayStation Now can’t provide.

And yet, if you consider yourself a non-gamer and don’t have a separate console, Amazon Luna is a joy to play, regardless of your device.

If you decide to try Amazon Luna, however, it’s important to go all-in and purchase an Amazon Luna+ subscription and seriously consider one for Ubisoft+ as well. Then, while you’re at it, get the Jackbox bundle and be entertained.