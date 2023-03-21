Ford Explorer EV Makes Its Debut, but Not for the US

After teasing its Explorer EV back in February, Ford Motor Company officially took the wraps off of its all-electric crossover SUV today. The new electrified Explorer EV is built on Volkswagen’s MEB platform and will be available exclusively in Europe starting at under €45,000 ($50,000).

Yes, you read that right. The best-selling and highly popular Explorer is going electric, but it’s not coming to the United States. At least not yet.

Aside from the name and some of its styling, this model doesn’t look all that similar to the current gas-powered Ford Explorer stateside. That’s because it’s more of a compact crossover for the European market rather than a full-size SUV. Either way, it looks pretty sharp.

Ford’s electric F-150 Lightning and Mach-E are great, but now the automaker is targeting a family-friendly vehicle with the help of Volkswagen. Ford’s partnership with VW will help the company quickly release at least two EVs in Europe as it looks to expand its EV presence rapidly.

During the announcement, Ford said it has no plans to offer the midsize electric crossover in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean the American market won’t get its own version of the Explorer EV at a later date.

As you can see from the images above, the stylish crossover has a futuristic look with a grill-less front end, subtle curves, a massive infotainment display, and interior lighting throughout. The family-friendly EV will be available in two trims: Explorer and Explorer Premium, with a starting price of under 45,000 euros (about $48,250) later this year. You’ll be able to choose from AWD or rear-wheel drive.

Ford mentions a fast-charging system that’ll take advantage of the nearly 50,000 charging stations throughout Europe, which can top off the Explorer from 10-80% in 25 minutes. Unfortunately, we don’t have many other details, like its battery size and estimated range, but we expect to learn more in the coming months.