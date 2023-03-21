Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Keychron S1 QMK Mechanical Keyboard Review: A Compact, Customizable Board
Yubico Yubikey 5Ci Review: Secure Your Data Across Devices
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Ford Explorer EV Makes Its Debut, but Not for the US

A stylish EV for Europe.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Ford Explorer EV in the mountains.
Ford

After teasing its Explorer EV back in February, Ford Motor Company officially took the wraps off of its all-electric crossover SUV today. The new electrified Explorer EV is built on Volkswagen’s MEB platform and will be available exclusively in Europe starting at under €45,000 ($50,000).

Yes, you read that right. The best-selling and highly popular Explorer is going electric, but it’s not coming to the United States. At least not yet.

Aside from the name and some of its styling, this model doesn’t look all that similar to the current gas-powered Ford Explorer stateside. That’s because it’s more of a compact crossover for the European market rather than a full-size SUV. Either way, it looks pretty sharp.

1 of 3
Rear end of the Ford Explorer EV
Ford
Ford Explorer EV interior view.
Ford
Ford Explorer EV driving up a canyon.
Ford
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

Ford’s electric F-150 Lightning and Mach-E are great, but now the automaker is targeting a family-friendly vehicle with the help of Volkswagen. Ford’s partnership with VW will help the company quickly release at least two EVs in Europe as it looks to expand its EV presence rapidly.

Ford Teases The Future of F-150 Lightning EVs
RELATEDFord Teases The Future of F-150 Lightning EVs

During the announcement, Ford said it has no plans to offer the midsize electric crossover in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean the American market won’t get its own version of the Explorer EV at a later date.

As you can see from the images above, the stylish crossover has a futuristic look with a grill-less front end, subtle curves, a massive infotainment display, and interior lighting throughout. The family-friendly EV will be available in two trims: Explorer and Explorer Premium, with a starting price of under 45,000 euros (about $48,250) later this year. You’ll be able to choose from AWD or rear-wheel drive.

Ford mentions a fast-charging system that’ll take advantage of the nearly 50,000 charging stations throughout Europe, which can top off the Explorer from 10-80% in 25 minutes. Unfortunately, we don’t have many other details, like its battery size and estimated range, but we expect to learn more in the coming months.

Source: Ford

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »