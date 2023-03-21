Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Keychron S1 QMK Mechanical Keyboard Review: A Compact, Customizable Board
Yubico Yubikey 5Ci Review: Secure Your Data Across Devices
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Microsoft Adds AI Image Creation to New Bing

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Bing website showing four images being created from a prompt.
Microsoft

Last month, Microsoft introduced “New Bing,” an AI chatbot attached to the Bing search engine. This week, the company is expanding its generative AI offerings by adding Bing Image Creator into the mix, allowing users to describe the image they want to see and having the AI generate it for them.

an image of bing.com/create showing AI-generated images of a house on the prairie.
Bing Image Creator

Bing Image Generator is powered by an advanced version of OpenAI’s DALL-E. Microsoft touts the new image generator as an assistant for people to generate images for their own imaginations rather than scrolling through pages of search results that may not be exactly what they were looking for. The company cites use cases such as creating an image for a newsletter or getting inspiration for how to redecorate their living room.

For example, I inputted “make a picture of a modest home on the prairie at sunset,” below are the images that Bing Image Creator made for me:

1 of 4
An AI-generated image of a house on the prairie at sunset
Bing Image Creator
An AI-generated image of a house on the prairie at sunset.
Bing Image Creator
A modest house on the prairie at sunset.
Bing Image Creator
A modest house on the prairie at sunset.
Bing Image Creator
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4

Microsoft states that Bing Image Creator will be available in Microsoft Edge, making it the only browser on the market today with an integrated AI image generator. To use the image creator in Edge, users simply need to click the icon in the sidebar to get started (after updating to the latest software version, of course).

However, you don’t need to download Edge to use Bing Image Creator, the new tool is available to everyone on the New Bing preview and can be accessed by those not in the preview by visiting Bing.com/create.

Source: Microsoft Blog

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »