News

FuboTV Rebrands as Fubo With the Help of Ryan Reynolds

Pricing stays the same for now.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Fubo streaming service interface.
Fubo

Today the popular streaming service FuboTV, which focuses on sports streaming, announced a rebranding and visual overhaul with the help of Ryan Reynolds’s Maximum Effort Productions company and a few other big-name celebrities.

The company is ditching the “TV” in its name and, moving forward, will be called Fubo. Considering most people call it Fubo anyways, without the TV, the move makes sense. Interestingly enough, Fubo is leveraging its partnership with Ryan Reynolds to launch three all-new marketing ad campaigns to help gain traction and earn new customers.

To be clear, the Deadpool star isn’t in the commercials, but he co-produced a slew of new ad spots for Fubo, which have cameos from big sports stars like the NBA’s Kevin Garnett and the NFL’s Mark Sanchez.

FuboTV is a popular live television streaming service similar to Sling TV, Hulu, YouTube TV, and others, with a wide selection of shows, movies, and sports. In a blog post, the company talked about how Ryan Reynolds is helping with the move, and here’s what he had to say:

“The reason Maximum Effort believes in Fubo is it’s the one product that captures the
best of cable and the best of streaming, while having the very meaningful differentiator of
live sports. While cable fights cord-cutters and streaming services fight the cash content
war, Fubo is building an experience and suite of services that can win.”

As you can see in the trio of ad campaigns above, Fubo uses the tagline “If sports fans built a streaming service,” suggesting that Fubo is the best place to watch all your favorite shows and sports.

In a press release, Fubo said it added nearly 323,000 net subscribers in 2022, more than any traditional cable provider, and lead streamers in Q4. It now has a total of 1.44 million subscribers and wants to continue offering its users the best blend of cable, streaming, and sports. Give it a try below with a free trial.

