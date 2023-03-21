Build Your First NAS Device with Newegg’s New Configurator

A good NAS device allows you to store and access files from anywhere, kind of like a cloud storage solution inside of your home. Plus, you can use a NAS device to power a Plex media server! But NAS can be intimidating, which is why Newegg is rolling out a simple NAS Configurator.

This tool allows you to build the ideal NAS device without hardcore research or number-crunching. It asks how much data you need to store, shows you some suitable NAS enclosures, and lets you choose from compatible HDDs or SSDs. It’s similar to the PC builder tool that Newegg launched in 2020.

Interestingly, the NAS Configurator will estimate the number of videos, photos, and music albums you can store in your NAS device. It also includes a RAID calculator, which allows you to see how certain RAID configurations will affect your NAS device’s usable storage space.

(RAID is a file-redundancy system that automatically spreads your data across several drives. For this reason, it can eat up a bit of storage space. RAID is not required in a NAS device, but it’s the easiest way to keep your files safe, and it can improve file upload or download speeds.)

Of course, Newegg’s configurator prompts you to purchase the enclosure and drives you select. This is convenient, though I suggest shopping around a bit if you want to get the best prices—just avoid Amazon, as it has a counterfeit drive problem.

You can use the Newegg NAS Configurator today. I think that this is an invaluable tool for those who are unfamiliar with NAS devices, though I should note that any PC, laptop, or Mac will also work as a NAS device. A dedicated NAS enclosure simply offers more convenience and power efficiency.

