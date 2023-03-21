Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Keychron S1 QMK Mechanical Keyboard Review: A Compact, Customizable Board
Yubico Yubikey 5Ci Review: Secure Your Data Across Devices
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Build Your First NAS Device with Newegg’s New Configurator

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Newegg logo over a photo of a Terramaster NAS and a set of screwdrivers.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek, Newegg

A good NAS device allows you to store and access files from anywhere, kind of like a cloud storage solution inside of your home. Plus, you can use a NAS device to power a Plex media server! But NAS can be intimidating, which is why Newegg is rolling out a simple NAS Configurator.

This tool allows you to build the ideal NAS device without hardcore research or number-crunching. It asks how much data you need to store, shows you some suitable NAS enclosures, and lets you choose from compatible HDDs or SSDs. It’s similar to the PC builder tool that Newegg launched in 2020.

1 of 3
Selecting a NAS device in the Newegg NAS Configurator
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek, Newegg
Selecting HDDs and SSDs in the Newegg NAS Configurator
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek, Newegg
image of the RAID calculator in the Newegg NAS Configurator.
Hey, a built-in RAID calculator! Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek, Newegg
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

Interestingly, the NAS Configurator will estimate the number of videos, photos, and music albums you can store in your NAS device. It also includes a RAID calculator, which allows you to see how certain RAID configurations will affect your NAS device’s usable storage space.

(RAID is a file-redundancy system that automatically spreads your data across several drives. For this reason, it can eat up a bit of storage space. RAID is not required in a NAS device, but it’s the easiest way to keep your files safe, and it can improve file upload or download speeds.)

The Best Reasons to Own a NAS Device
RELATEDThe Best Reasons to Own a NAS Device

Of course, Newegg’s configurator prompts you to purchase the enclosure and drives you select. This is convenient, though I suggest shopping around a bit if you want to get the best prices—just avoid Amazon, as it has a counterfeit drive problem.

You can use the Newegg NAS Configurator today. I think that this is an invaluable tool for those who are unfamiliar with NAS devices, though I should note that any PC, laptop, or Mac will also work as a NAS device. A dedicated NAS enclosure simply offers more convenience and power efficiency.

Newegg NAS Configurator

Newegg's NAS configurator allows you to set up your ideal NAS device, with detailed info on media storage capabilities and RAID configurations.

Shop

Source: Newegg

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »