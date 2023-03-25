Why Electric Bikes Are So Heavy

Just because ebikes are heavy doesn't mean you shouldn't get one. Several lightweight styles are available, plus the motor offsets the weight, making them enjoyable to ride.

Electric bikes are an absolute blast to ride, which is why they continue gaining popularity everywhere. If you’re looking for your first ebike, test rode one, and are shocked by its weight, you’re not alone.

Many first-time buyers have a lot of questions, including, “how much does an ebike weigh?” but the answer isn’t that simple. Electric bikes come in various shapes and sizes. You can even get one that almost resembles a motorcycle reaching speeds over 30 mph.

Several factors determine how much an ebike weighs, and lighter options exist, so here’s what to know and expect.

How Do Electric Bikes Work?

Before we talk too much about the average weight of an ebike vs. a regular bike, we want to go over how ebikes work so you have a sense of what’s adding all that weight and why. Obviously, they have motors and a battery, but there’s more to it than that.

Electric bikes employ a battery-powered motor to help spin the wheels or pedal up a steep hill. This makes an ebike easier and more fun to ride. Some ebikes operate similarly to a scooter and even have a thumb throttle and a display for controlling different modes, depending on the “bike class” you’re interested in buying.

Most ebikes with screens, throttles, and all that fun stuff will be far heavier than expected. Take a regular bike, add electrical components, including a motor, hub assembly, battery pack, better brakes, a controller, some cargo racks, and other accessories, then combine all that into the design. Any of those upgrades, like better hydraulic disc brakes to handle the added weight, will all add up.

Some ebikes have a motor inside the pedal assembly, while other brands use a hub motor inside the tire rim. The type of bike you can get depends on where you live, and in the U.S., there are three main e-bike classes to consider.

Class 1: Pedal-assisted bike while the user pedals at speeds upwards of 20 MPH.

Pedal-assisted bike while the user pedals at speeds upwards of 20 MPH. Class 2: These ebikes have pedals but can also use the motor to travel up to 20 MPH.

These ebikes have pedals but can also use the motor to travel up to 20 MPH. Class 3: The most popular (and fastest style) provides motorized assistance while the rider pedals (or pushes the throttle) and reaches speeds upwards of 28+ MPH.

And while these are the main e-bike classes available stateside, many brands offer packages that extend well beyond these speeds and limits for off-road use. A regular Class 1 or Class 2 beach cruiser may not have all those extras, keeping the weight down. Still, most ebikes are heavier than regular bicycles.

How Much Do Ebikes Weigh?

The weight of an ebike depends on its size, style, battery specs, and features. If you’re choosing an ebike for transportation or enjoyment, the overall weight is an essential factor you’ll want to consider before buying one.

On average, most ebikes weigh around 35-65 lbs, if not more. For example, My Super73-RX Mojave weighs over 80 lbs, my Velotric Discover 1 is just over 60 lbs, and I have a 3rd bike that weighs 38 lbs. Your average pedal bike weighs around 15-35 lbs.

That’s a big difference, especially if you’re throwing it in the back of a truck or carrying it upstairs to an apartment. But if you plan on leaving it in the garage and only use the ebike for casual rides around town, the weight isn’t as much of a factor. Plus, several brands offer lightweight ebikes for on- or off-road use.

The Motor, Screen, and Built-in Lights All Add Weight

As mentioned earlier, ebikes have a motor, battery, display, control system, and high-end ebikes also have built-in head and tail lights for increased visibility. And sure, regular bikes are available with fat tires or cargo racks, but those are both popular aspects of ebikes thanks to the additional power. Combine all those changes, and you could end up with a chunky two-wheeler.

More importantly, when you add all those extras (like a cargo rack and battery) to a bike, many manufacturers use a heavier, more durable steel frame for added safety.

The heaviest component on an electric bike is typically the motor, which turns the wheel. Again, this varies by model, but some electric bike motors can easily weigh around 15 lbs by themselves, which is nearly the same as my Trek road bike. Yes, in some cases, the motor weighs as much as an entire bike.

Don’t get me wrong; not everyone picks up a bike, so this isn’t a huge concern. Still, you’ll want to know the weight difference before buying.

Battery Packs Are Heavy

Many electric bikes have large 750 Wh (or bigger) lithium-ion battery packs capable of pushing them over 28mph or delivering a range of 50-60 miles per charge. While a lithium-ion battery doesn’t weigh as much as that square lead acid battery under the hood of your car, they’re still pretty hefty.

The electric motor probably adds the most weight, but that battery pack is a close second. Depending on how big the battery is, it could easily weigh around 7+ lbs. It’s not a lot, but adding everything up starts to make a big difference.

On average, the weight of the battery and motor combined often exceeds the total weight of a regular pedal bike. The result is a bike that’s substantially heavier than your typical pedal bike.

Different Styles Weigh More (or Less)

Not all electric bikes are heavy. Several manufacturers offer very lightweight bikes that don’t even look like electric bikes, thanks to hiding all the extra components.

For example, Trek recently released a road ebike weighing only 25 lbs. Yes, that’s heavier than a traditional road bike, but it’s certainly not enough to be a big deal. Plus, the motor offsets the additional weight, helping you tackle long rides and steep hills, and it can go 60 miles on a single charge.

Electric bikes come in countless different styles, each with a different weight. For example, many fat tire or folding bikes are super heavy due to the additional mechanisms and structural integrity.

Or, as shown above, cargo ebikes often have rack systems and elongated designs to fit more than one passenger. A cargo ebike will likely weigh upwards of 50+ lbs.

Is an Ebike Worth It?

Absolutely. Remember that an electric bike is easier to ride thanks to the motors and pedal-assist levels. So, just because it’s a bit heavier doesn’t mean it’ll take more pedaling. It’s the opposite, actually, and it’ll feel just as easy or more effortless than a regular pedal bicycle.

Electric bikes are efficient, capable, and fun. If you want a fun beach cruiser, a city bike for transportation, or a high-powered off-road capable bike with fat tires, get one and enjoy all it offers.

If you live in a big city and plan on carrying a bike upstairs to an apartment, you’ll likely want to find a lightweight ebike or get a non-electric model. However, for everyone else, ebikes are extremely fun, and the additional weight is a pro, not a con, thanks to the added power and range. Now that you know what to expect, find an electric bike that works for you, then enjoy some wind in your hair. Just don’t forget to get a quality helmet and maybe a bike lock for your travels.