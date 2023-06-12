EarFun Air Pro 3 Review: Quality Low Cost Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

8/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

The search for the perfect earbuds comes with a big concern—will they drown out the world so you can enjoy crisp audio? The EarFun Air Pro 3 true wireless earbuds address this with positive results without skyrocketing the price. In fact, for their quality, these buds are surprisingly economical.

I’ve owned forgettable earbuds in the past, their brand name completely lacking in any recognition. As expected, they were below subpar, dishing out static, muted, or tinny audio, no matter what I tried. Having no real experience with EarFun, I half expected the same experience with the Air Pro 3 buds, especially considering the lower price point.

To my delight, these deceptively good earbuds were quite the opposite. You’re not going to get Apple AirPods quality, but you’re also well below Apple AirPods pricing. For the casual consumer, and if you’re not super invested in Apple’s ecosystem, something like the EarFun Air Pro 3’s will be more than suitable.

EarFun’s Air Pro 3 earbuds offer full-bodied audio backed by some neat features like hybrid active noise cancellation, touch controls, and a low-latency mode for gamers. While every aspect of the earbuds has its quirks that keep them a hair away from perfection, my overall time with the wireless buds has been largely enjoyable.

Here's What We Like Price point is ideal for overall quality

Has a good, solid bass for bolder audio

You won’t struggle to hear anything

Impressive battery and charging case will last through the day And What We Don't Higher frequencies can be lost

Some audio can be a little muffled

Microphone audio can be scratchy

Touch control surface could be a little bigger

Feature-Rich, Bold Wireless Earbuds

Earbud Size: 2.4 x 1.9 x 1.2in (60 x 50 x 31mm)

2.4 x 1.9 x 1.2in (60 x 50 x 31mm) Driver: 11mm wool composite

11mm wool composite Bluetooth Version: 5.2

5.2 Codec: Qualcomm QCC3071 SoC chip

Qualcomm QCC3071 SoC chip Microphone: 6-mic array + cVc 8.0

6-mic array + cVc 8.0 Noise Cancellation: QuietSmart 2.0 Active Noise Cancellation up to 43dB

While it’s very easy for overall audio quality to take a backseat to features, EarFun balances them both well with the Air Pro 3. The Qualcomm QCC3071 SoC with aptX drives the bulk of the experience, delivering mostly high-quality sound whether you’re listening to music or taking a call. I say “mostly” because I did experience a few minor hiccups along the way. It’s nothing that should deter you from the Air Pro 3, just the occasional spot of muffled audio that’s likely more due to interference from surrounding devices.

These buds are not light on bass, but they could be tweaked to be heavier on high-end frequencies. Higher pitches weren’t done any justice, so some songs just won’t hit the same way. This doesn’t really affect call quality at all, and you shouldn’t experience anything that hinders the conversation flow. No one I spoke to complained that they couldn’t understand me, but recordings using the six-mic array suggested my voice could easily get lost in a lot of background noise.

When it came to the Active Noise Cancellation, I was surprised by how well it worked, drowning out the world around me. Any sort of mechanical hums and general noise went completely silent when activated, though the occasional loud pitch or bang did sneak through. Of any Active Noise Cancellation I’ve used, it’s on par with some of the best.

For Gaming, This Is Not

As an avid gamer, I was a little excited over the possibility of a simple audio solution that didn’t take up much room. I have a few bulky headsets I was hoping the Air Pro 3 would replace, but despite the <55ms Ultra Low Latency Mode advertised as a feature specifically for gaming, I’m going to be sticking to my headsets.

The audio quality just isn’t good enough to capture the booming audio of most games. You could use it to chat with teammates, but even then, you’re not going to have the most balanced experience. One of the two components—either game audio or chatter—will suffer.

Responsive Touch Controls on a Small Surface

I had the most trouble working the touch controls on the Air Pro 3. The small surface made a fool of me and my big fingers, often resulting in incorrect inputs. While the touch controls weren’t great on the Air Pro 2, they’re a little too sensitive here. It’s a minor inconvenience, though accidentally skipping a song when you’re really getting into it can be frustrating.

My biggest issue was remembering how many taps I needed to manage media, calls, and noise cancellation. I, admittedly, did keep the small manual on me for a week before I was comfortable leaving it behind.

Long-Lasting Battery

Battery Capacity: 54mAh

54mAh Charging Case Capacity: 520mAh

520mAh Max Play Time: Six hours with Active Noise Cancellation

Six hours with Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds Charging Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Case Charing Time: Two hours with USB-C charger

EarFun designed the Air Pro 3 wireless earbuds with the intention of being used all day. With noise cancellation on, I averaged about six hours of use before the buds needed to be charged. The included charging case with battery life indicator adds an additional 36 hours of battery life, so I never needed to fully drain it to get through the day. It took about 15 minutes at most to recharge the buds, so if everything was timed right, I was never without them when I needed or wanted them.

The case, which can be charged wirelessly or via a USB-C cable, is sturdy and small, so you can take it with you wherever you go to ensure your earbuds stay charged everywhere. Of course, the internal slots are magnetized, so you don’t have to worry about the buds falling out when you pop open the case.

Comfortable for Most Ear Sizes

A major pain point you may have with other earbuds is comfort. EarFun includes four sizes of soft tips and a cleaning stick to keep the gunk from building up. Both were nice considerations, though I didn’t have to swap from the standard tips already on the buds. There is a noticeable size difference between the others, though, so there’s sure to be an option that fits you best.

The Air Pro 3 wireless earbuds are designed to fit the natural contour of your ear, and they do so nicely. It was one of the few earbuds I’ve tested—wireless and wired—that I could keep in for hours at a time.

Should You Buy the EarFun Air Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds?

The EarFun Air Pro 3 wireless earbuds are a tough one to pass on. The price point sits at a comfortable spot for the quality earbuds you get, and there’s just enough of a premium edge to the overall experience that you won’t feel like you’re missing out on higher-end options. No matter your ear size and shape, you shouldn’t have an issue finding that sweet spot where the active noise cancellation drowns out most surrounding sounds so you can enjoy whatever you’re listening to. While I could still hear some louder noises around me, especially when in public places, I never felt like I couldn’t enjoy my music or comfortably take a call.

High-frequency sounds tend to be left behind, but the buds still have decent sound quality for wireless earbuds. EarFun advertises the buds as suitable for gaming thanks to a <55ms Low Latency Mod, but I’m not entirely sure I agree. They get the job done, but the gaming space is so inundated with audio options that resorting to earbuds seems like a massive misstep.

Most importantly, the battery life ensures you can get a full day’s use out of them. You’ll need to pop them into the included charging case after about six hours of straight use with active noise cancellation turned on, but they also take no time to recharge.

For their price, it’s tough to turn down EarFun’s Air Pro 3 wireless earbuds. These are quite a few steps above low-quality, no-name buds and a few adjustments away from some of the big wigs on the market.