Nothing’s Ear 2 Improves Sound Quality and Smarts

Available today for $150, the Nothing Ear 2 seems to address all of our complaints about its predecessor. Nothing promises clearer call quality, a Dual Connection mode, and several other improvements that we’re excited to test.

Design-wise, Nothing Ear 2 looks identical to the Ear 1. The retro clear plastic is still here, as is the somewhat bulky charging case. But there are some subtle changes, including new push controls (previously featured in the Ear Stick), an IP54 water and dust-resistance rating (Ear 1 was only rated for water resistance), and a slightly longer 36-hour battery life with the charging case (up from 34 hours).

The Ear 2 also uses a new dual-chamber design to improve sound quality and reduce ear pressure. And under the hood, Ear 2 is certified for Hi-Res Audio and supports the LHDC 5.0 codec for 24-bit/192 kHz audio.

But the biggest improvements are in software. Nothing built a Personalized Sound Profile algorithm for Ear 2, which automatically finds your ideal EQ settings based on a hearing test. Call quality gets a boost with new Clear Voice Technology (Nothing says that wind and crowd noise should be less of a problem), and ANC can now cut noise by up to 40 dB.

We’re also excited for Nothing’s Dual Connection feature, which addresses the lack of Multipoint Bluetooth in the Ear 1. With Dual Connection, you can pair the Ear 2 with two devices simultaneously and quickly switch between each audio source. Phone calls with automatically come through even when Ear 2 is connected to a secondary device, ensuring that you don’t miss calls while jamming to music on your computer or watching YouTube on your tablet.

Nothing Ear 2 costs $150 and is now available at Nothing’s webstore. General availability begins March 28th, and Nothing will continue partnering with StockX for this release.

