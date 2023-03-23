Audible Comes to Life With Dolby Atmos Audiobooks

People who enjoy a great audiobook have something to be happy about today. Audible and Dolby Laboratories announced that the companies have teamed up to bring listeners Dolby Atmos on Audible: a collection of immersive, cinematic experiences that utilize spatial sound.

The launch collection of audio titles includes more than 40 of Audible’s most popular original productions. Among the first batch are audiobooks for Oliver Twist, The Prophecy, The Sandman Act III, and even a new cinematic production of The Little Mermaid. The productions are available to all Audible members through iOS and Android devices that support Dolby Atmos.

This is a massive win for Audible as it continues to push the boundaries of audio-only experiences. Dolby Atoms allows authors, storytellers, and more to immerse in a multidimensional space using only sound. Audible listeners can now enjoy enhanced audio elements and become lost in the story they’re listening to.

Of the new partnership, Audible executive vice president Rachel Ghiazza said, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Dolby to deliver world-class, Dolby Atmos immersive storytelling to our members, and to give creators another powerful tool to create extraordinary audio content with Audible.” Senior Vice President of Dolby Laboratories also commented on the new offerings by stating, “Sound placement can now be used as a new element to draw audiences even closer to their favorite podcasts, audio narratives, and stories with Dolby Atmos. By partnering with Audible, we are bringing incredible immersive sound to one of the world’s leading services and catalogs for audio storytelling.”

Audible users can see the complete list of titles available on Dolby Atmos on Audible by typing “Dolby Atmos” in the Audible search bar or visiting audible.com/dolbyatmos.