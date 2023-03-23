Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit Review: A Cheap, Easy Upgrade for Content Creators
Dashlane Password Manager Review: Dashing to the Top of Our List
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Audible Comes to Life With Dolby Atmos Audiobooks

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Justin Duino / Review Geek

People who enjoy a great audiobook have something to be happy about today. Audible and Dolby Laboratories announced that the companies have teamed up to bring listeners Dolby Atmos on Audible: a collection of immersive, cinematic experiences that utilize spatial sound.

The launch collection of audio titles includes more than 40 of Audible’s most popular original productions. Among the first batch are audiobooks for Oliver Twist, The Prophecy, The Sandman Act III, and even a new cinematic production of The Little Mermaid. The productions are available to all Audible members through iOS and Android devices that support Dolby Atmos.

This is a massive win for Audible as it continues to push the boundaries of audio-only experiences. Dolby Atoms allows authors, storytellers, and more to immerse in a multidimensional space using only sound. Audible listeners can now enjoy enhanced audio elements and become lost in the story they’re listening to.

Of the new partnership, Audible executive vice president Rachel Ghiazza said, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Dolby to deliver world-class, Dolby Atmos immersive storytelling to our members, and to give creators another powerful tool to create extraordinary audio content with Audible.” Senior Vice President of Dolby Laboratories also commented on the new offerings by stating, “Sound placement can now be used as a new element to draw audiences even closer to their favorite podcasts, audio narratives, and stories with Dolby Atmos. By partnering with Audible, we are bringing incredible immersive sound to one of the world’s leading services and catalogs for audio storytelling.”

Audible users can see the complete list of titles available on Dolby Atmos on Audible by typing “Dolby Atmos” in the Audible search bar or visiting audible.com/dolbyatmos.

Download on the Apple App StoreGet it on Google Play
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »