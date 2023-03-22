Buying Guides
Hyundai IONIQ 6 Owners Get Two Years of Free Charging

No strings attached.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Hyundai IONIQ 6 at a charging station.
Hyundai / Electrify America

If you’re interested in the stylish new Hyundai IONIQ 6 EV, we have some good news. This week Electrify America and Hyundai announced an agreement to give IONIQ 6 owners two years of unlimited free charging sessions.

We’ve seen this type of partnership with Hyundai, KIA, or even Ford, and most deals come with a catch. For example, KIA announced a similar 3-year deal, but it had a limit on total charging watts. Thankfully, this new deal for the IONIQ 6 has mostly no strings attached and is outright two years of fast charging.

While there are technically a few limits, it’s still an excellent way for new IONIQ 6 owners to enjoy the benefits of their new EV without paying to charge up the battery. According to the press release, as long as you’re the first owner of the Hyundai IONIQ 6, you’ll get “two years of unlimited 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of purchase at Electrify America’s rapidly growing network of DC fast chargers.”

For those unaware, the new IONIQ 6 has a capable 800V system that recharges incredibly quickly and can go from 10-80% in around 18 minutes. Even if you’re not using the absolute fastest chargers, Electrify America has a wide array of fast 350 kW DC charging stations.

Hyundai Motor North America’s VP of mobility strategy, Olabisi Boyle, said: “The extended partnership with Electrify America continues to provide our customers convenient and complimentary access to the fastest charging, especially on long-distance trips.”

Remember that slower Electrify America charging stations won’t get you a full battery in the 30-minute time limit, but that still beats paying for gas or electricity. Either way, you’re still getting unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years from the date of purchase. Free is free.

Once you get your new Hyundai IONIQ 6, download the Electrify America mobile app to find a nearby charger and take advantage of the free charging.

Source: Electrify America

