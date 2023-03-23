Buying Guides
Lenovo Unveils LOQ, an Affordable Alternative to Legion PCs

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
The Lenovo LOQ 16i laptop and LOQ Tower desktop PC.
Lenovo

Beginning this April, Lenovo will sell a new lineup of (relatively) affordable gaming PCs. But instead of using its Legion branding, Lenovo is using a new name—LOQ. Pronounced “lock,” this lineup offers impressive specs with discreet NVIDIA GPUs, AMD and Intel CPUs, and prices starting at $900.

The smallest product in this lineup is the Lenovo LOQ 15, a gaming laptop with a 15-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) display. It features a variable refresh rate (up to 165Hz), a speedy 3ms response time, and support for both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.

In its maximum configuration, the LOQ 15 uses a AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. You can also get up to 16GB of DDR5 Memory and a maximum 1TB of storage. Customers who’d prefer an Intel-based machine can opt for the LOQ 15i, which uses a 13th gen Intel Core i7 CPU (but doesn’t offer any other differences from the AMD-based LOQ 15).

Those who want a bigger screen can buy the 16-inch Lenovo LOQ 16 (or LOQ 16i, if you’d prefer an Intel CPU). That said, this laptop isn’t a major upgrade over the LOQ 15—the only difference is a larger screen, a larger 80Wh battery (up from 60Wh), and a larger $950 price tag.

Finally, there’s the LOQ Tower, an Intel-based desktop PC. This machine starts at just $980 and features a 13th gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an unspecified GeForce RTX 40-Series GPU in its maximum configuration. Plus, the LOQ Tower offers up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and several storage options, up to a 2TB HDD or 1TB M.2 SSD. (If you want to install storage yourself, you can do two 3.5-inch HDDs and one M.2 SSD.)

These Lenovo LOQ PCs will launch throughout 2023, starting with the LOQ 15i in April. The AMD-based LOQ 15 launches alongside the LOQ 16i in May, while the LOQ 16 arrives in June. Lenovo hasn’t provided launch details for the LOQ Tower, though it should arrive sometime this fall.

Source: Lenovo

