The Best Backup Cameras for Your Car

You can do quite a lot with a car backup camera. These extra pair of eyes help to improve parking, reversing, and safe driving. Without a rearview camera, you could be more likely to bump into other cars in the parking lot or on the road. The best part is that you can easily retrofit reversing cameras on older cars.

So, if you drive a car, SUV, truck, minivan, or any other vehicle and are looking for a good backup camera to buy, we’ve got you covered. In this helpful roundup, we cover some of the best backup cameras on the market.

What to Look For in a Car Backup Camera

It is important to identify and avoid blind spots while parking, reversing, or driving. While shopping for backup cameras, it is also wise to avoid blind spots. Here are some important points to consider before you buy a backup camera.

Ease of Installation: Wired backup cameras are generally more reliable, but more difficult to install yourself if you’re not a DIYer. Wireless backup cameras, on the other hand, are easier to install without hiring someone else.

Wired backup cameras are generally more reliable, but more difficult to install yourself if you’re not a DIYer. Wireless backup cameras, on the other hand, are easier to install without hiring someone else. Vehicle Type: Smaller vehicles are far easier to maneuver and park. Larger vehicles, on the other hand, require a larger viewing angle to be able to park properly. As a result, you should go for the backup camera that gives you the widest viewing angle possible.

Smaller vehicles are far easier to maneuver and park. Larger vehicles, on the other hand, require a larger viewing angle to be able to park properly. As a result, you should go for the backup camera that gives you the widest viewing angle possible. Viewing Angle: A backup camera’s viewing angle or field of view is simply how far and wide you can see with it while driving, reversing, or parking. The backup cameras in this roundup have viewing angles ranging from 110 degrees up to 310 degrees.

A backup camera’s viewing angle or field of view is simply how far and wide you can see with it while driving, reversing, or parking. The backup cameras in this roundup have viewing angles ranging from 110 degrees up to 310 degrees. Screen Size: For most drivers, the screen size of a backup camera is important. Larger screen sizes allow you to take in more detail but may also take up more space. Here, you’ll find screen sizes ranging from 4.3 to 12 inches.

For most drivers, the screen size of a backup camera is important. Larger screen sizes allow you to take in more detail but may also take up more space. Here, you’ll find screen sizes ranging from 4.3 to 12 inches. Gridlines: With gridlines to guide you, you’ll be able to park more precisely while using a backup camera. The best backup cameras often come with gridlines to keep you in line while driving, reversing, or parking.

With gridlines to guide you, you’ll be able to park more precisely while using a backup camera. The best backup cameras often come with gridlines to keep you in line while driving, reversing, or parking. IP Rating: A product’s IP rating gives you a hint about how resistant it is to external elements such as dust and water. Backup cameras are designed to be used in rain, cold, and hot weather conditions. Hence, a good IP rating is essential.

Best Overall: AUTO-VOX CS2 Wireless Backup Camera

Pros ✓ Easy-to-install wireless backup camera

Easy-to-install wireless backup camera ✓ 110-degree viewing angle with a 4.3-inch LED display monitor

110-degree viewing angle with a 4.3-inch LED display monitor ✓ Weatherproof and IP68-rated Cons ✗ Relatively small viewing angle

If you own a car, truck, RV, trailer, camper, or van, and you’re looking for the best backup cameras to choose from, we highly recommend the AUTO-VOX CS2 Wireless Backup Camera. This easy-to-install wireless backup camera system comes with a 4.3-inch LED display monitor and transmits stable digital wireless signals (without interference or distortion).

The 12-Volt AUTO-VOX CS2 Wireless Backup Camera also features a PC1058 sensor for vivid image reproduction across a 110-degree viewing angle (which is great for close-quarters and parallel parking, reversing, and monitoring) as well as parking gridlines. It is also IP68-rated with a temperature resistance range of -4 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit.

Best Overall AUTO-VOX CS2 Wireless Backup Camera The AUTO-VOX CS2 is easy to install, comes with a 4.3-inch monitor, is weatherproof, and supports a viewing angle of 110 degrees.

Best License Plate Camera: eRapta ERT01 Backup Camera

Pros ✓ Excellent replacement license plate reverse backup camera

Excellent replacement license plate reverse backup camera ✓ 149-degree viewing angle

149-degree viewing angle ✓ Weatherproof, Lux, and IP68-rated Cons ✗ No display monitor

What if you’re not looking to buy a complete backup camera system and are only searching for the camera unit? Well, in that case, we recommend the eRapta ERT01 Backup Camera; one of the best license plate backup cameras available. It can be easily attached to your vehicle’s license plate and connected to your dashboard monitor using the supplied 26-foot RCA cable.

Rated 12 to 24 Volts with a viewing angle of 149 degrees, it is ideal for old or new cars, pickup trucks, SUVs, minivans, and sedans. It uses six HD cameras and 10 LED bulbs to reproduce crystal-clear images of your surroundings for safe driving, reversing, and parking, even at night. It is IP69-rated and can survive some of the harshest weather conditions.

Best License Plate Camera eRapta ERT01 Backup Camera The eRapta ERT01 Backup Camera is a solid license plate reverse backup camera. It is suited for 12- to 24-Volt vehicles, has a viewing angle of 149 degrees, and is weatherproof.

Best Night Vision: LeeKooLuu LK3 Backup Camera

Pros ✓ Easy-to-install wired backup camera with superb night vision

Easy-to-install wired backup camera with superb night vision ✓ 149-degree viewing angle, rotatable through 360 degrees

149-degree viewing angle, rotatable through 360 degrees ✓ Weatherproof and IP69-rated Cons ✗ Wired backup camera, requires some connections

If you want a good backup camera with solid night vision support for your car, truck, or minivan, then we recommend the LeeKooLuu Backup Camera. This 12-Volt wired backup camera is easy to install using the supplied four-pin connector. It supports a viewing angle of 149 degrees and comes with magnetic brackets that can be rotated 360 degrees.

It uses a CMOS optical sensor with six cameras and bright LED lights to capture and transmit crystal-clear images of your surroundings to its 4.3-inch LCD monitor. These lights automatically turn on or off depending on the ambient lighting conditions. It also features adjustable gridlines for smooth parking and is IP69-rated.

Best Night Vision LeeKooLuu LK3 Backup Camera The LeeKooLuu LK3 Backup Camera is an HD license plate backup camera with impressive night vision and DIY adjustments.

Best Magnetic and Hitch: EWAY Magnetic Hitch Backup Camera

Pros ✓ Attachable magnetic wireless backup camera, uses phone as monitor

Attachable magnetic wireless backup camera, uses phone as monitor ✓ 150-degree wide viewing angle

150-degree wide viewing angle ✓ IP68-rated, 100 percent waterproof and weatherproof Cons ✗ Incompatible with Google Pixel phones

If you’re looking for a reliable magnetic hitch rearview or front-facing camera, then you should be looking at the EWAY Magnetic Hitch Backup Camera. This powerful Wi-Fi hitch camera comes with an extra-strength magnetic base that readily attaches to any metal surface for easy hitching. It is powered by a five-Volt rechargeable Lithium-ion battery and has a CMOS optical sensor.

It also has nine automatic infrared night vision lights that are good for up to 30 feet in the dark and don’t require any ambient light to function. It has a digital wireless range of up to 100 feet and works even at highway speeds. IP68-rated, it is waterproof and can withstand all weather conditions. It is ideal for trucks, campers, RVs, trailers, fifth wheels, and more.

Best Magnetic and Hitch EWAY Magnetic Hitch Backup Camera The EWAY Magnetic Hitch Backup Camera is a solid magnetic and hitch backup camera for trucks, campers, RVs, trailers, fifth wheels, and so on.

Best Rearview Mirror Replacement: WOLFBOX G840S Backup Camera

Pros ✓ Robust 4K wireless backup camera with Super Night Vision and a 12-inch monitor

Robust 4K wireless backup camera with Super Night Vision and a 12-inch monitor ✓ Dual camera setup with a combined ultra-wide viewing angle of 310 degrees

Dual camera setup with a combined ultra-wide viewing angle of 310 degrees ✓ GPS tracking, loop recording, and 24-hour parking monitoring Cons ✗ Installation involves some wiring

If you have a faulty rearview mirror or want to install a new one on your car or truck, you won’t go wrong if you pick up the WOLFBOX G840S Backup Camera. It comes with powerful front and rearview HD cameras that provide 4K front and 1080p rear images and videos, allowing you to drive, reverse, or park with the utmost clarity even at night.

It uses a Starvis sensor and a six-glass lens setup to offer ultra-wide viewing angles of 170 degrees and 140 degrees for front and rearview, respectively. And it features a massive 12-inch IPS display. It offers vertical flip and mirror flip imaging, GPS tracking, G-sensor and loop recording, as well as 24-hour time-lapse parking monitoring and more.