Aqara’s Powerful Doorbell Facial Recognition Skips the Cloud

Available today for $120, the Aqara Smart Video Doorbell G4 offers advanced facial recognition features that are processed locally, plus the ability to store local video on a microSD, NAS device, or iCloud account. In theory, this should improve security while eliminating the need for a subscription.

But before we get to those juicy details, let’s look at the basic specs. The Aqara Smart Video Doorbell G4 captures 1080p video with a wide 162-degree FOV. It features an IR night mode, and it runs on battery or wired power (24/7 video recording requires wired power). Also, a wireless chime is included, so you don’t need to connect the Doorbell G4 to your home’s existing chime.

The Doorbell G4 is compatible with most major smart home systems—Google Assistant, Alexa, IFTTT, and HomeKit. (Matter support is coming in a future update). It can stream local video to a Google or Amazon smart display, and it supports HomeKit Secure Video for local streaming to Apple products and iCloud video storage.

But the defining feature here is locally-processed facial recognition. The Aqara Smart Video Doorbell G4 can recognize familiar faces, which you may identify from the app. Once someone’s face is identified, you can set up custom automations for that person—custom doorbell sounds, pre-recorded messages, smart home routines (such as turning the lights on when a family member comes home), and more. (It’s similar to the Google Nest Doorbell’s Familiar Face detection, but with local processing.)

Additionally, the Doorbell G4 offers some unique security features. If someone tampers with the doorbell (or loiters), it will send you an emergency alert. It also packs a built-in siren and a two-way audio system with a voice-changing tool, so you can disguise yourself as a gruff adult male (among other voice options) when suspicious guests are outside.

All of these services come in a subscription-free package. You get seven days of rolling video storage from Aqara, though you can opt for local storage with a microSD card or NAS device if you choose. Of course, if you’re a HomeKit user, iCloud storage is also an option (though this requires an iCloud subscription).

Really, the Aqara Smart Video Doorbell G4 looks like a very interesting product. And it should pair well with Aqara’s other smart cameras. You can buy it today at Amazon for $120.

