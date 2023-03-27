Build Your Perfect Computer on Newegg With ChatGPT

If you’ve ever wanted to build a PC from scratch but didn’t know what parts to buy, Newegg just launched a new tool to help you make the computer of your dreams. This week, the company added a ChatGPT-powered search bar to its PC Builder webpage so you can type in what you want out of your computer.

For example, if you want to start a live streaming YouTube channel and want the perfect computer for that task, type in “computer for live streaming video content online,” and Newegg will return a list of potential computers, along with all the components necessary to build them. Additionally, you can refine your search results to fit your budget.

The results for that AI prompt returned three results “Popular,” “Beta 1,” and “Beta 2,” each with unique parts and overall prices. The “Popular” option yielded a buy list with an Intel Core i9-12900K processor, ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E motherboard, GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6800 video card, CORSAIR Vengeance 32GB RAM, SAMSUNG 980 M.2 2280 1TB hard drive, Corsair 4000D Airflow case, Seasonic PRIME 1300W power supply, and a DeepCool LT720 fan. The price of all the components totals $2,047.92 on Newegg.

The other two options generated different components and prices. However, “Beta 1” was only about $20 less than the “Popular” build. But, the “Beta 2” build total was only $1,236. Newegg also lets you refine your AI search results by price, processor type, and video card. Additionally, you can specify a price range to fit your budget. The prompt “pc for live streaming on youtube for $500” yields two component shopping lists that come out to $696 and $877.

It should be noted that none of these shopping lists included critical features of a computer like keyboards, mice, displays, webcams, and more. However, this is still an invaluable tool to help people get exactly what they need from their next custom PC.