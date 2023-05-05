Buying Guides
The Best Cordless Electric Screwdrivers

Updated April 2023
🕚 Updated April 2023
| 6 min read

Manually tightening a screw is a slow and tiring process. But you don't need to do everything by hand. Cordless screwdrivers use a small electric motor to effortlessly drive screws into wood, plastic, and light-gauge metal, all while reducing the strain on your wrist.

Our SummaryThe BLACK+DECKER 3.6V Cordless Screwdriver Kit comes with a 42-piece screwdriver bit set, a max speed of 180 RPM, a spindle lock, and a forward-reverse switch.If you want a budget-friendly cordless screwdriver that does the job, then go for the 4.8-Volt Stalwart 25 Piece Cordless Screwdriver.The DEWALT 8V Max Cordless Screwdriver Kit is a pricey but premium package deal for those who don't mind spending more for extra quality and performance.The compact 4-Volt SKIL Rechargeable Cordless Screwdriver comes with a 9-piece screwdriver bit set, uses Circuit Sensor Technology, supports USB charging, and can reach speeds of up to 230 RPM.The 12-Volt 500 RPM Milwaukee 2401-20 M12 Cordless Screwdriver is fully equipped to handle home and professional screwing tasks with ease.
Pros✓ Powerful, compact, and lightweight 180 RPM 3.6-Volt cordless screwdriver
✓ 3-position rechargeable screwdriver with a forward and reverse switch
✓ Comes with a 42-piece screwdriver bit set		✓ Budget-friendly 180RPM 4.8-Volt cordless screwdriver
✓ Forward and reverse switch, spindle lock, and LED light
✓ Comes with a 24-piece screwdriver bit set		✓ Premium 8-Volt gyroscopic cordless screwdriver
✓ Forward and reverse switch with speeds of up to 430 RPM, and LED work light
✓ Comes with a 44-piece screwdriver bit set		✓ Reliable 4-Volt rechargeable cordless screwdriver
✓ Forward and reverse switch with speeds of up to 230 RPM, with dual LED lights
✓ Comes with a 9-piece screwdriver bit set		✓ Powerful 12-Volt rechargeable cordless screwdriver
✓ Variable speeds of up to 500 RPM with LED lights
✓ Long-lasting battery with battery-level indicator
Cons✗ Just 3.6 Volts, can be better✗ No battery charging indicator
✗ No USB-charging		✗ Pricey✗ Not ideal for driving long wood screws✗ Bare tool, no screwdriver bit set
✗ Comes with a 120-Volt charger (not 240-Volt)
What to Look For In a Cordless Screwdriver
Best Overall: BLACK+DECKER 3.6V Cordless Screwdriver Kit
Best Budget: Stalwart 25-Piece Cordless Screwdriver
Best Premium: DEWALT 8V Max Cordless Screwdriver Kit
Best Compact: SKIL Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver
Best for Professionals: Milwaukee 2401-20 M12 Cordless Screwdriver

Hammerhead electric cordless screwdriver sitting on a shelf next to a toolbox of bits
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Unlike an electric drill, which is intended for drilling holes or driving large screws, a cordless screwdriver is made for easier jobs—driving screws into premade holes, reassembling furniture, taking apart electronics, and so on. They’re handy, compact, lightweight, portable, and ideal for getting into tight spaces. (Cordless screwdrivers are also relatively inexpensive, so they may be a great addition to a college student’s toolbox.)

What to Look For In a Cordless Screwdriver

It’s one thing to look for a cordless electric screwdriver to add to your DIY toolkit collection. It’s another thing to know exactly what to look for in an electric screwdriver. Here, we’ve highlighted some of the main features to consider when shopping for the best cordless screwdrivers.

  • Voltage Rating: The cordless screwdrivers in this roundup range from 3.6 Volts to 12 Volts (the higher, the more powerful). Whatever your power requirements, it is sure to fit within this range.
  • Speed/Torque: The best cordless screwdrivers have variable speed settings allowing you to gain more precise control even while delivering higher torque. Items in this roundup range from 180 to 500 RPM.
  • Handling Position: The best cordless screwdrivers come with ergonomic adjustable handling positions allowing you to adjust the way you hold them. This also helps to improve efficiency while relieving muscle fatigue.
  • Battery Life: Cordless screwdrivers are rechargeable, therefore, battery life and runtime are important. All the cordless screwdrivers in this roundup have sufficient runtimes to meet your specific needs.
  • Screwdriver Bit Set: Traditional screwdrivers mostly come with fixed bits. However, all but one of the best cordless screwdrivers in this roundup come with extra screwdriver bit sets ranging from a 9-piece to a 44-piece set for different task types.
  • LED Light: If you work in the dark or in poorly lit areas, it is important that you buy a cordless screwdriver with onboard LED lights. The best cordless screwdrivers in this roundup feature bright LED lights.

Best Overall: BLACK+DECKER 3.6V Cordless Screwdriver Kit

BLACK+DECKER 3.6V Cordless Screwdriver Kit on white background
BLACK+DECKER

Pros

  • Powerful, compact, and lightweight 180 RPM 3.6-Volt cordless screwdriver
  • 3-position rechargeable screwdriver with a forward and reverse switch
  • Comes with a 42-piece screwdriver bit set

Cons

  • Just 3.6 Volts, can be better

Whether you’re constructing flat-pack furniture or carrying out some light or major DIY tasks that require screwing, you’ll find the BLACK+DECKER 3.6V Cordless Screwdriver Kit to be a solid tool. It is our overall best cordless screwdriver recommendation. This portable 180 RPM 3.6-Volt rechargeable screwdriver comes with a 42-piece standard screwdriver bit set.

Are HART Power Tools at Walmart Worth Buying?
RELATEDAre HART Power Tools at Walmart Worth Buying?

You can use this adjustable depth 3-position screwdriver bit holder even in hard-to-reach spots without experiencing wobbling or stripping. It has a spindle lock as well as a forward and reverse switch for screwing or removing screws. It is also compact, lightweight, and ergonomically designed to reduce stress and fatigue on your forearms.

Best Overall

BLACK+DECKER 3.6V Cordless Screwdriver Kit

The BLACK+DECKER 3.6V Cordless Screwdriver Kit comes with a 42-piece screwdriver bit set, a max speed of 180 RPM, a spindle lock, and a forward-reverse switch.

Amazon

$37.98
$43.75 Save 13%

Best Budget: Stalwart 25-Piece Cordless Screwdriver

Stalwart 25 Piece Cordless Screwdriver on white background
Stalwart

Pros

  • Budget-friendly 180RPM 4.8-Volt cordless screwdriver
  • Forward and reverse switch, spindle lock, and LED light
  • Comes with a 24-piece screwdriver bit set

Cons

  • No battery charging indicator
  • No USB-charging

If you strictly carry out occasional repairs or installations at home and want a reliable cordless screwdriver that can do the job without screwing you over and driving up the costs, then consider the Stalwart 25-Piece Cordless Screwdriver. This budget-friendly rechargeable screwdriver is low-cost but up to the task.

This well-built 4.8-Volt electric screwdriver comes with a 24-piece screwdriver bit set for most home DIY projects. It has a forward and reverse switch for screwing or removing screws with ease. It has a no-load speed of 180 RPM, a spindle lock, and LED work lights for dimly lit work areas. It is also compact, lightweight, and ergonomic with a soft grip.

Best Budget

Stalwart 25 Piece Cordless Screwdriver

If you want a budget-friendly cordless screwdriver that does the job, then go for the 4.8-Volt Stalwart 25 Piece Cordless Screwdriver.

Amazon

$16.61
$29.99 Save 45%

Best Premium: DEWALT 8V Max Cordless Screwdriver Kit

DEWALT 8V Max Cordless Screwdriver Kit on a white background
DEWALT

Pros

  • Premium 8-Volt gyroscopic cordless screwdriver
  • Forward and reverse switch with speeds of up to 430 RPM, and LED work light
  • Comes with a 44-piece screwdriver bit set

Cons

  • Pricey

While you can only get so much out of the budget Stalwart 25-Piece Cordless Screwdriver, the premium DEWALT 8V Max Cordless Screwdriver Kit can do much more. This versatile 8-Volt rechargeable gyroscopic screwdriver packs enough drilling power to breeze through minor-to-major screw-driving tasks and then some.

Ryobi 18V Cordless Leaf Blower Review: 110 MPH Jet Fan Handles Any Yard
RELATEDRyobi 18V Cordless Leaf Blower Review: 110 MPH Jet Fan Handles Any Yard

It comes with an adjustable two-position handle, a 44-piece screwdriver bit set, a solid bit retention mechanism, a motion-activated variable speed and reversing control with speeds of up to 430 RPM. This powerful electric screwdriver can make light work of wood, plastic, and light-gauge metal. It also has LED lights and comes in clear packaging.

Best Premium

DEWALT 8V Max Cordless Screwdriver Kit

The DEWALT 8V Max Cordless Screwdriver Kit is a pricey but premium package deal for those who don't mind spending more for extra quality and performance.

Amazon

$141.70
 

Best Compact: SKIL Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver

SKIL Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver on white background
SKIL

Pros

  • Reliable 4-Volt rechargeable cordless screwdriver
  • Forward and reverse switch with speeds of up to 230 RPM, with dual LED lights
  • Comes with a 9-piece screwdriver bit set

Cons

  • Not ideal for driving long wood screws

Electric screwdrivers, like manual screwdrivers, are hand tools that can cause forearm fatigue after extended use. Although cordless screwdrivers are handy, the SKIL Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver is even more compact. This is great for users who experience muscle fatigue or who will like to prevent it.

This compact 4-Volt rechargeable screwdriver comes with a 9-piece screwdriver bit set, uses Circuit Sensor Technology, and supports USB charging. It comes with a collar-adjustable forward and reverse switch and can reach speeds of up to 230 RPM. Plus, it’s lightweight and comes with dual LED lights for low-light conditions.

Best Compact

SKIL Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver

The compact 4-Volt SKIL Rechargeable Cordless Screwdriver comes with a 9-piece screwdriver bit set, uses Circuit Sensor Technology, supports USB charging, and can reach speeds of up to 230 RPM.

Amazon

$24.99
 

Best for Professionals: Milwaukee 2401-20 M12 Cordless Screwdriver

Milwaukee 2401-20 M12 Cordless Screwdriver on a white background
Milwaukee

Pros

  • Powerful 12-Volt rechargeable cordless screwdriver
  • Variable speeds of up to 500 RPM with LED lights
  • Long-lasting battery with battery-level indicator

Cons

  • Bare tool, no screwdriver bit set
  • Comes with a 120-Volt charger (not 240-Volt)

If you’re a contractor or homeowner who carries out mid-to-heavy-duty tasks requiring screwing, you’d be better off with the Milwaukee 2401-20 M12 Cordless Screwdriver. It is one of the best cordless screwdrivers for professionals. It comes with an ergonomic design, perfect grip, precise speed and torque control, and so much more.

Why You Should Stick with One Brand of Cordless Power Tools
RELATEDWhy You Should Stick with One Brand of Cordless Power Tools

This powerful variable-speed 12v rechargeable cordless screwdriver can reach top speeds of 500 RPM. It comes with 15+1 clutch settings to prevent over-tightening fasteners. It is compact, lightweight, easy to use, and supports one-handed bit changes. It also comes with onboard LED lights and features a battery level indicator.

Note that this cordless screwdriver uses Milwaukee M12 12-Volt batteries, which are sold separately. If you already own Milwaukee M12-series tools, you can use their batteries with this cordless screwdriver.

Best for Professionals

Milwaukee 2401-20 M12 Cordless Screwdriver

The 12-Volt 500 RPM Milwaukee 2401-20 M12 Cordless Screwdriver is fully equipped to handle home and professional screwing tasks with ease. Note that this tool does not include the required 12v Milwaukee battery.

Amazon

$44.94
$55.89 Save 20%

Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion XC Battery Pack 4.0 Ah and Charger Starter Kit

Get the most from your Milwaukee M12 cordless tools with this 12v battery starter kit.

Amazon

$53.93
$65.00 Save 17%

