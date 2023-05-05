The Best Cordless Electric Screwdrivers

Unlike an electric drill, which is intended for drilling holes or driving large screws, a cordless screwdriver is made for easier jobs—driving screws into premade holes, reassembling furniture, taking apart electronics, and so on. They’re handy, compact, lightweight, portable, and ideal for getting into tight spaces. (Cordless screwdrivers are also relatively inexpensive, so they may be a great addition to a college student’s toolbox.)

What to Look For In a Cordless Screwdriver

It’s one thing to look for a cordless electric screwdriver to add to your DIY toolkit collection. It’s another thing to know exactly what to look for in an electric screwdriver. Here, we’ve highlighted some of the main features to consider when shopping for the best cordless screwdrivers.

Voltage Rating : The cordless screwdrivers in this roundup range from 3.6 Volts to 12 Volts (the higher, the more powerful). Whatever your power requirements, it is sure to fit within this range.

Speed/Torque : The best cordless screwdrivers have variable speed settings allowing you to gain more precise control even while delivering higher torque. Items in this roundup range from 180 to 500 RPM .



Handling Position : The best cordless screwdrivers come with ergonomic adjustable handling positions allowing you to adjust the way you hold them. This also helps to improve efficiency while relieving muscle fatigue.



Battery Life : Cordless screwdrivers are rechargeable, therefore, battery life and runtime are important. All the cordless screwdrivers in this roundup have sufficient runtimes to meet your specific needs.



Screwdriver Bit Set : Traditional screwdrivers mostly come with fixed bits. However, all but one of the best cordless screwdrivers in this roundup come with extra screwdriver bit sets ranging from a 9-piece to a 44-piece set for different task types.



LED Light: If you work in the dark or in poorly lit areas, it is important that you buy a cordless screwdriver with onboard LED lights. The best cordless screwdrivers in this roundup feature bright LED lights.

Best Overall: BLACK+DECKER 3.6V Cordless Screwdriver Kit

Pros ✓ Powerful, compact, and lightweight 180 RPM 3.6-Volt cordless screwdriver

Powerful, compact, and lightweight 180 RPM 3.6-Volt cordless screwdriver ✓ 3-position rechargeable screwdriver with a forward and reverse switch

3-position rechargeable screwdriver with a forward and reverse switch ✓ Comes with a 42-piece screwdriver bit set Cons ✗ Just 3.6 Volts, can be better

Whether you’re constructing flat-pack furniture or carrying out some light or major DIY tasks that require screwing, you’ll find the BLACK+DECKER 3.6V Cordless Screwdriver Kit to be a solid tool. It is our overall best cordless screwdriver recommendation. This portable 180 RPM 3.6-Volt rechargeable screwdriver comes with a 42-piece standard screwdriver bit set.

You can use this adjustable depth 3-position screwdriver bit holder even in hard-to-reach spots without experiencing wobbling or stripping. It has a spindle lock as well as a forward and reverse switch for screwing or removing screws. It is also compact, lightweight, and ergonomically designed to reduce stress and fatigue on your forearms.

Best Budget: Stalwart 25-Piece Cordless Screwdriver

Pros ✓ Budget-friendly 180RPM 4.8-Volt cordless screwdriver

Budget-friendly 180RPM 4.8-Volt cordless screwdriver ✓ Forward and reverse switch, spindle lock, and LED light

Forward and reverse switch, spindle lock, and LED light ✓ Comes with a 24-piece screwdriver bit set Cons ✗ No battery charging indicator

No battery charging indicator ✗ No USB-charging

If you strictly carry out occasional repairs or installations at home and want a reliable cordless screwdriver that can do the job without screwing you over and driving up the costs, then consider the Stalwart 25-Piece Cordless Screwdriver. This budget-friendly rechargeable screwdriver is low-cost but up to the task.

This well-built 4.8-Volt electric screwdriver comes with a 24-piece screwdriver bit set for most home DIY projects. It has a forward and reverse switch for screwing or removing screws with ease. It has a no-load speed of 180 RPM, a spindle lock, and LED work lights for dimly lit work areas. It is also compact, lightweight, and ergonomic with a soft grip.

Best Premium: DEWALT 8V Max Cordless Screwdriver Kit

Pros ✓ Premium 8-Volt gyroscopic cordless screwdriver

Premium 8-Volt gyroscopic cordless screwdriver ✓ Forward and reverse switch with speeds of up to 430 RPM, and LED work light

Forward and reverse switch with speeds of up to 430 RPM, and LED work light ✓ Comes with a 44-piece screwdriver bit set Cons ✗ Pricey

While you can only get so much out of the budget Stalwart 25-Piece Cordless Screwdriver, the premium DEWALT 8V Max Cordless Screwdriver Kit can do much more. This versatile 8-Volt rechargeable gyroscopic screwdriver packs enough drilling power to breeze through minor-to-major screw-driving tasks and then some.

It comes with an adjustable two-position handle, a 44-piece screwdriver bit set, a solid bit retention mechanism, a motion-activated variable speed and reversing control with speeds of up to 430 RPM. This powerful electric screwdriver can make light work of wood, plastic, and light-gauge metal. It also has LED lights and comes in clear packaging.

Best Compact: SKIL Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver

Pros ✓ Reliable 4-Volt rechargeable cordless screwdriver

Reliable 4-Volt rechargeable cordless screwdriver ✓ Forward and reverse switch with speeds of up to 230 RPM, with dual LED lights

Forward and reverse switch with speeds of up to 230 RPM, with dual LED lights ✓ Comes with a 9-piece screwdriver bit set Cons ✗ Not ideal for driving long wood screws

Electric screwdrivers, like manual screwdrivers, are hand tools that can cause forearm fatigue after extended use. Although cordless screwdrivers are handy, the SKIL Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver is even more compact. This is great for users who experience muscle fatigue or who will like to prevent it.

This compact 4-Volt rechargeable screwdriver comes with a 9-piece screwdriver bit set, uses Circuit Sensor Technology, and supports USB charging. It comes with a collar-adjustable forward and reverse switch and can reach speeds of up to 230 RPM. Plus, it’s lightweight and comes with dual LED lights for low-light conditions.

Best for Professionals: Milwaukee 2401-20 M12 Cordless Screwdriver

Pros ✓ Powerful 12-Volt rechargeable cordless screwdriver

Powerful 12-Volt rechargeable cordless screwdriver ✓ Variable speeds of up to 500 RPM with LED lights

Variable speeds of up to 500 RPM with LED lights ✓ Long-lasting battery with battery-level indicator Cons ✗ Bare tool, no screwdriver bit set

Bare tool, no screwdriver bit set ✗ Comes with a 120-Volt charger (not 240-Volt)

If you’re a contractor or homeowner who carries out mid-to-heavy-duty tasks requiring screwing, you’d be better off with the Milwaukee 2401-20 M12 Cordless Screwdriver. It is one of the best cordless screwdrivers for professionals. It comes with an ergonomic design, perfect grip, precise speed and torque control, and so much more.

This powerful variable-speed 12v rechargeable cordless screwdriver can reach top speeds of 500 RPM. It comes with 15+1 clutch settings to prevent over-tightening fasteners. It is compact, lightweight, easy to use, and supports one-handed bit changes. It also comes with onboard LED lights and features a battery level indicator.

Note that this cordless screwdriver uses Milwaukee M12 12-Volt batteries, which are sold separately. If you already own Milwaukee M12-series tools, you can use their batteries with this cordless screwdriver.