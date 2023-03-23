Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit Review: A Cheap, Easy Upgrade for Content Creators
Dashlane Password Manager Review: Dashing to the Top of Our List
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

Clippy Comes to Life with Chat-GPT and Raspberry Pi

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The ClippyGPT system. Basically a computer housed in an animatronic Clippy with a speech bubble display.
David Packman (via Microsoft)

As Microsoft eagerly adds Chat-GPT to Bing, Word, Edge, and dozens of other products, I can’t help myself from thinking of Clippy. The old assistant could be seen as a precursor to modern, collaborative AI. Clearly, someone else had the same thought, but they actually did something with it.

Roboticist David Packman created an animatronic Clippy that answers voice prompts using Chat-GPT. Like a Alexa or Siri, it listens for a wake word (“Hey, Clippy”) and responds accordingly. Voice prompts and Clippy’s responses are processed through Azure Speech Services, and the whole thing runs on a Raspberry Pi computer.

But this isn’t just some smart speaker—it’s a robot. An Adafruit CRICKIT HAT allows Clippy to wiggle his eyebrows, mimicking his original, somewhat patronizing animation. Additionally, a small speech bubble with a built-in display provides a written version of the user’s voice input and Clippy’s Chat-GPT output.

These Raspberry Pi-Powered Digital Cameras Feel Analog
RELATEDThese Raspberry Pi-Powered Digital Cameras Feel Analog

The ClippyGPT robot enjoyed a starring role in a recent Microsoft Developer video, where creator David Packman discussed how it works (and AI in general). It’s a very interesting video, especially if you’re a fan of retro technology and early attempts at “intelligent” software assistants.

Obviously, this iteration of Clippy is a lot more advanced than its forebear. It can still help you format a letter, but thanks to the power of Chat-GPT, it can answer advanced questions, hold a conversation, guide you through a recipe, and fulfill several other tasks. As Packman notes, Chat-GPT is relatively flexible, and ClippyGPT is just one example of how conversational AI may inhabit a variety of different roles.

If you want your own ClippyGPT, you can follow Packman’s building instructions at Hackster. Note that this is a fairly advanced project that requires 3D printing, electronics work, and coding.

Source: David Packman & Microsoft via Raspberry Pi

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »