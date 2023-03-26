Buying Guides
by Review Geek

You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

News

Acer Debuts a Smart Ebike and Electric Scooter

An electric bike with AI smarts.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Acer electric bike sample photo.
Acer

The popular PC and laptop company Acer is shifting gears this week, as it recently announced a new electric bike and scooter. Seriously. These new mobility products are unique, especially the wild new AI smart electric bike.

First up is the Acer ebii, a lightweight yet capable electric bike with a slew of intelligent features that are pretty unique in this segment. It apparently has collision detection sensors and built-in AI to help prevent accidents, track and predict speeds to control the transmission, and more.

A companion app pairs up with the bike for anti-theft and GPS tracking, can control the built-in headlight, and even features a proximity system to automatically lock the wheels and motors when you walk off. That way, no one can take your bike. As you (or your phone) approach, it’ll unlock and be ready to roll.

You’re also getting airless tires to eliminate flats, hydraulic disc brakes, and a 460 Wh removable battery that powers the 250W rear hub motor. Coming in at only 35 lbs, Acer claims it can go around 15mph and delivers a range of 68 miles on a single charge.

Furthermore, Acer claims it only takes around 2.5 hours to recharge, which is far faster than the typical 5-6 hour time of similar ebikes on the market. Those are some pretty impressive stats and features, meaning it’ll likely be quite expensive if it ever gets released. Acer didn’t reveal pricing or a release date.

Acer debuts new e-scooter, exercise bike, and more.
Acer Gadget

Additionally, at the Taipei Cycle Show this week, Acer unveiled an “Extreme” electric scooter, a new line of eco-friendly apparel for bikers, and even an exercise bike that doubles as a work desk.

According to the press release, the new Acer Predator Extreme e-scooter sports a rugged dual suspension system, hydraulic disc brakes, and a powerful 700W motor to easily handle roads, city streets, and steep hills. However, as Electrek notes, it looks like a rebranded Splach Transformer scooter that came out in 2021.

And finally, in the right corner of the photo above, you’ll see the new Acer eKinekt BD3. This is a “revolutionary bike desk that powers the machine from the user’s pedaling,” which suggests you can power a laptop or something while pedaling away and getting in your daily cardio. Acer says it can deliver up to 75W of power to charge laptops, phones, and more.

There’s no word on pricing or release dates for these products, so sign up for our daily newsletter, and we’ll watch for more details.

Source: Acer Gadget

