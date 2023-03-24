Buying Guides
Ford Teases Its Next-Gen “Project T3” Electric Truck

Coming sometime in 2025.

Cory Gunther



Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...


| 1 min read
A pre-production Ford F-150 EV.
Ford

We recently learned that Ford’s Model-e division responsible for the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning is on track to lose $3 billion in 2023, but that hasn’t stopped the Detroit automaker from forging ahead. The company is now teasing its next electric truck, called Project T3.

Ford’s F-150 Lightning electric truck is an excellent vehicle, but it’s essentially a 14th gen F-150 modified into an EV. If Ford wants to compete with the all-new Silverado EV and RAM 1500 EV, it’ll need a refresh, and one is already in the works.

Today, Ford held a press conference at its $5 billion BlueOval City EV manufacturing facility and campus, which is currently under production to help accelerate EV production and meet demand. During the event, CEO Jim Farley unveiled an all-new groundbreaking “Project T3” electric truck is what’s coming next.

Ford's Project T3 electric truck teaser.
Ford

Unfortunately, besides the teaser image above saying it’ll arrive in 2025, we don’t know much about the T3 yet. That could be the production timeline or the vehicle’s release date, but we can’t say for sure.

“Project T3 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revolutionize America’s truck. We are melding 100 years of Ford truck know-how with world-class electric vehicle, software, and aerodynamics talent. It will be a platform for endless innovation and capability.” — Ford CEO, Jim Farley

During the press conference, Ford confirmed that Project T3 stands for “Trust the Truck” and then explained it’ll be a vehicle truck owners can fully trust. By that, we mean an electric truck that can tow and haul with the best gas-powered vehicles while also moving forward with innovative features to fight off the competition. At one point, the company compared it to the Millennium Falcon and said it’d be the Millennium Falcon of trucks.

Keep in mind that Project T3 is only a codename, and it’ll likely get an F-150 moniker shortly. Ford also noted that Project T3 would be fully updatable through wireless software updates, constantly improve, and have all the latest features like “exportable power,” known as bi-directional charging.

If the next-generation Ford electric truck starts production and arrives in 2025, we assume a prototype or concept will be showcased later this year or in early 2024. This all sounds promising, but we’ll have to wait and see for now.

Source: Ford

