Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit Review: A Cheap, Easy Upgrade for Content Creators
Dashlane Password Manager Review: Dashing to the Top of Our List
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Meta Quest Rolls Out Experimental “Direct Touch” Hand Tracking

Less pinching, more tapping, swiping, and typing.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
An illustrated example of Meta Quest 2's Direct Touch feature.
Meta

Rudimentary hand tracking arrived for the Meta Quest in December of 2019. But Meta isn’t satisfied with its “abstract” pinch gesture—it wants you to touch objects in VR, similar to how you might touch a screen or keyboard in real life. Now, Meta is putting this idea to the test.

The Quest v50 software update, which is currently rolling out to users, offers an experimental “Direct Touch” hand-tracking feature. The idea is pretty simple; Direct Touch allows you to navigate Meta Quest apps and menus using traditional touch gestures.

So, instead of pinching at the air like a weird fleshy lobster, you can now “tap,” “swipe,” and “type” in the air. This makes it easier to scroll through browser pages or menus. Unfortunately, app support is extremely limited, so we’re not sure how apps or games will utilize Direct Touch.

There’s just one problem; touchscreens are already a bit loosey-goosey and require a decent amount of coordination. Direct Touch mimics touchscreen controls, but it cannot produce physical feedback—you aren’t actually touching anything, so your hand-eye coordination needs to be pretty spot on.

Direct Touch tries to address this conundrum by outlining your hands and highlighting UI elements that you “touch.” But as The Verge notes, the experience is a bit awkward and somewhat buggy. Also, unsurprisingly, your arms get tired pretty quickly.

You can enable Direct Touch from the Experimental Settings tab after updating to Quest v50. Note that this feature is only available on the Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets.

Source: Meta

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »