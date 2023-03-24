Buying Guides
Razer Wants to Make Your Quest 2 Headset More Comfortable

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

The Razer Adjustable Head Strap and Razer Facial Interface on a dark grey background.
Razer

If you own a Quest 2 headset from Meta, you know the importance of keeping it snugly attached to your head while you play. This week Razer released two new Quest 2 accessories that help you do just that: the Razer Adjustable Head Strap and the Razer Facial Interface.

The Razer Adjustable Head Strap is designed for enduring comfort and weight-balanced support. Its high-performance nylon material makes it quite durable and long-lasting, and the optimized weight distribution lets you be more active during gameplay. Plus, its soft adjustable straps enable you to find the perfect fit, and the slip-on design means that you’ll be able to take it on and off quickly, resulting in minimal interruption when you take it off for a minute and then slip back on to resume your game.

The Razer Facial Interface is built with ultra-thin textured and profile membranes to hold your Quest 2 comfortably and tightly against your face while you play. Its unique design eliminates facial pressure using medical-grade, hypoallergenic materials, which also helps reduce skin irritation. The facial interface is also excellent at blocking outside light while continuing to allow ventilation, so gamers get maximum immersion in their games.

You can buy the Razer Adjustable Head Strap and the Razer Facial Interface individually or as a package deal.

