Traeger Flatrock Review: Griddle Sizzle Instead of the Smoke

7/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $899

Traeger is synonymous with wood pellet grilling. But instead of getting bogged down with prior expectations, its new propane-fueled Flatrock flat-top grill attempts to add a missing piece to its cooking arsenal.

Here's What We Like Folding side shelves provide lots of prep area

EZ-Clean Grease and Ash Keg held plenty of grease

Distinct cooking areas worked well And What We Don't Railing for propane tank wouldn’t stay put

Premium price

Review Geek's expert reviewers go hands-on with each product we review. We put every piece of hardware through hours of testing in the real world and run them through benchmarks in our lab. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product and never aggregate other people’s reviews. Read more >>

A Traeger Propane Flat Top Grill

Total size with lid and shelves: 74 x 57 x 27in (188 x 144.8 x 68.6cm)

74 x 57 x 27in (188 x 144.8 x 68.6cm) Max temperature: 600F (315.6C)

600F (315.6C) Cooktop dimensions: 33 x 18in (83.8 x 45.7cm)

33 x 18in (83.8 x 45.7cm) Cooking space: 594sq in (3m832.3sq cm)

594sq in (3m832.3sq cm) Total weight: 189lbs (85.7kg)

189lbs (85.7kg) Zones: Three U-shaped burners

Even though Traeger focuses on wood pellet cooking, it doesn’t need to be defined by it. There is a small group of people who might be choosing between a smoker grill and a flat-top grill, but for the most part, this new cooking surface only complements Traeger’s other products.

Flatrock is a pretty straightforward product. It has a 33-inch wide cooking space with three distinct heating areas. There are two side shelves that fold down to make the unit compact when not in use. There’s also an attached lid to cover the griddle when not in use. It wouldn’t be a Traeger product if the company didn’t add its own touch to it, however. Underneath is a grease catchall (the same style as the one reinvented for the latest Timberline smoker) and a hook to hold the propane tank.

When Traeger announced the Timberline, it specifically called it out as a halo product, stating its features would trickle down to other products. I loved the all-in-one clean-up system on the grill. And here on the flat-top grill, it worked equally as well. On the top, the square opening for grease is a generous size.

The three U-shaped burners were enough for me when cooking for a family of four. If you’re smoking a main course and pairing this griddle with another Traeger product, three heating spaces should be plenty of space to prepare the sides. The three cooking areas felt substantial for food.

Some other niceties include a flame sensor and fuel sensor, but these features require the Flatrock to be plugged into an electrical outlet. If you prefer portability, there’s a slot for a 9V battery to power the igniter.

The Flatrock moved around smoothly with four caster wheels and a propane tank holder meant the unit was completely portable. Under the Flatrock is a piece of curved metal to keep the propane tank from swinging around, but it constantly came unlatched for me. With multiple attempts to resecure it, that detail felt poorly designed. It was an unfortunate error for an otherwise clever idea for keeping a tank in place.

I did also notice the interior enamel (or whatever the finish is) chipping away in multiple spots when I opened the shipping box. Shipping a nearly 200-pound grill will vary and mostly isn’t in Traeger’s control, but it was something I noticed on this grill.

Making Burgers and Eggs on the Flatrock Grill

Firing up the Flatrock grill only required a twist of a few knobs—first the propane tank and then the burners. It was hot and ready to go within a couple of minutes.

Underneath the cooking surface, there are three distinct areas divided by insulated walls. The goal here is to be able to use high heat in one-third of the flat top without it spreading to the neighboring spot. The U-burners are also supposed to heat more evenly. I didn’t have any problem cooking across the entire cooking surface, and I didn’t notice any unheated areas.

The foldable side tables were convenient and included Traeger’s Pop-and-Lock attachment for accessories. This cross-over feature will be handy for existing Traeger owners, but I don’t know how many people will commit to the accessories that will need to be removed regularly. There is no storage on the Flatrock, so all accessories will need to have a home in a kitchen, most likely.

More times than not, I only used one of the side tables when setting down food and tools. Each side area is substantial and can fit three or four plates at a time. For instance, when I made bacon and eggs one morning, the right side surface held all the things I needed. I didn’t even lift the left side into place.

Cooking burgers on the Flatrock was easier and tasted better than I had assumed. Crafting burgers on the grill made me feel like a cook at Five Guys or Smash Burger. Cheeseburgers remained juicy and cooked evenly on this new Traeger grill. I also tried vegetables and other proteins, each cooking as expected. Bread and buns toasted well on the low burner setting, not getting the same heat from the neighboring spot.

The one thing I was not expecting was that flat-top grills benefit from specific cooking tools, like long spatulas, scrappers, weighted presses, and more, that it can be hard to get other grilling tools to replicate. Keep that in mind if you’re newer to the outdoor griddle space.

While cooking was generally fast and simple, the other side of the coin was that cleaning the Flatrock was a little more involved than the Timberline smoker.

Cleaning Trager’s Flatrock Griddle

As easy as cooking was, cleaning a flat-top grill was ten times worse. Cleaning a flat-top grill involves scraping the food bits and grease off. The large opening on this particular Flatrock grill made getting all the mess down fairly straightforward. The shoot between the grill top and the waste bucket did need to be cleaned as well, which wasn’t enjoyable either.

I liked the EZ-Clean Grease and Ash Keg on the newest Timberline smoker. And even though there’s not any ash to collect, it makes sense that the company is reusing the same design. The handle made the bucket easy to hold and less likely for grease to spill out. I liked that it was a large bucket that held plenty of debris.

Keeping the Flatrock clean and ready to go did take a few cooking sessions to get a routine down. After I bought a few proper cleaning tools, the process gradually took less time. But this isn’t only a Traeger issue. You’ll run into this with any flat-top grill.

Should You Buy the Traeger Flatrock?

I don’t think anyone who decides to buy a Traeger Flatrock grill will be disappointed. It was a great experience that compliments a smoker grill perfectly. There are two main sticking points, however, which make the Flatrock less than compelling. The first is the size, and the second is the price.

With the side shelves fully extended, the Flatrock stretches 74 inches wide and 27 inches deep. It felt large when standing in front of it. This probably isn’t the product for an apartment dweller or someone with limited patio space. Plus, when paired with another Traeger grill, the two together could begin to crowd any suburban backyard.

The biggest consideration with this grill is the price. At $900, it’s a premium price compared to other products on the market. There are the neat Pop-and-Lock accessories, the side shelves fold down, and the cooking performance from the U-burners was great, but it still felt a little difficult to justify the high premium price. There’s no Wi-Fi connection to the Trager app, making this into a smart grill, and the flame and fuel sensors need the grill to be tethered to an outlet. Plus, the propane tank holder kept sliding out of its intended secure clip so that the tank moved slightly.

If money is not a concern or you can find the Flatrock on sale, I do absolutely recommend it. It will serve you well in making lots of different types of food. But the retail price makes me hesitant to say this is the one flat-top grill for everyone.