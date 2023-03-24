Roku’s New Smart TV Lineup Is Already Discounted at Best Buy

Did you know Roku makes its own TVs? You can buy countless TVs running Roku software, but the company didn’t start making its own until earlier this year. The all-new Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs debuted in March exclusively at Best Buy and are already available at big discounts.

Every Roku TV comes with the excellent Roku Voice Remote, whether you get a small and affordable “Select” model or go big with something like the 75-inch Roku Plus Series.

The new Roku Select line is available in sizes between 24-inch and 65-inch, starting at $119, while the Roku Plus line comes in 65-inch and 75-inch options that top out at $999. Now, just a few weeks after the debut, we’re seeing across-the-board price cuts on every TV, making them a great option for those looking for something new.

Roku has 11 different models, all available exclusively at Best Buy. We’re not sure if they’re getting discounted due to a slow start or if the brand wants to gain traction by offering them on sale, but it’s good news for consumers.

While a few models only got a discount of around $30-$50, we see huge savings upwards of $150 off for specific models. For example, The Roku 65-inch Plus Series QLED 4K TV only costs $650, instead of the original $799. And if you want a big 65-inch TV but want something more affordable, grab the “Select” series for only $450.

You can find the entire Roku Smart TV lineup from this Best Buy landing page, or grab one at a significant discount from our links below.

43 Class Select Series 4K Smart Roku TV Get Roku's 43-inch TV at an affordable price, now on sale for only $249.