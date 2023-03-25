SpaceX Rocket Captures a Stunning Timelapse of Earth

Seeing a view of Earth from thousands of miles away in a Hollywood movie is neat, but it’s even more amazing when it happens in real life. A new video and timelapse shared by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company did precisely that, and it’s pretty stunning.

During the second stage of its Falcon 9 rocket mission on March 17th, the team captured views of Earth that remind me of the original “blue marble” photo by NASA in 1972. SpaceX shared the incredible scenery and a short video on Twitter, which you can see below.

View from the second stage following last week's launch of SES-18 and SES-19 to a geosynchronous transfer orbit pic.twitter.com/GbSbq6ob2m — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 20, 2023

SpaceX said its rocket was busy delivering two telecommunications satellites for the Luxembourg-based company SES, which will serve users high-speed internet and other services.

However, during the mission, the Falcon 9 rocket turned its attention onto the rock we call home, giving us a clear-as-day view of the blue waters, streaks of clouds, and all the chunks of land. It’s a short and sweet clip, but exciting nonetheless.

Both NASA and SpaceX have stayed busy when it comes to space flight. NASA’s Artemis SLS rocket is busy doing its thing, and the two have upcoming missions to land an astronaut on the Moon. After seeing this, I can’t wait to see the footage from those missions.