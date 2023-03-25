Buying Guides
FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit Review: A Cheap, Easy Upgrade for Content Creators
Dashlane Password Manager Review: Dashing to the Top of Our List
You Can Now Try Verizon’s 5G Network for Free

No credit checks, no auto-renew.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Verizon signage on the side of a building.
Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.com

Non-Verizon customers with “sub-par” carriers can now try Verizon’s 5G network for free. The 30-day free trial includes unlimited data, and it will not auto-renew unless you choose to become a Verizon customer. Note that T-Mobile and Google Fi offer similar trial programs.

The requirements for this free trial are pretty straightforward. You don’t need a credit check or a credit card, and you don’t need to make any commitments. All you need is an eSIM-compatible smartphone. This is a fairly common feature, and it’s supported nearly every Samsung, Apple, and Google smartphone released in the past three years.

That said, many smartphones still lack eSIM, especially older models. And if the eSIM slots are already occupied on your phone (by your non-Verizon carrier), you cannot sign up for this trial. Bear in mind that iPhones can support multiple eSIMs, so this shouldn’t be an issue for iOS users.

To sign up for this free trial, install and open the My Verizon app (Android/iOS). Then, tap the “Start Free Trial” button. My Verizon will check if your phone is eligible, and from there, you just need to share your contact information. After waiting a bit, you will receive Verizon service.

T-Mobile Lets You Try Its Unlimited Network Free for Three Months
RELATEDT-Mobile Lets You Try Its Unlimited Network Free for Three Months

Note that Verizon’s service will live alongside your existing cellular service. So, you will have two phone numbers during this trial. My Verizon will prompt you to label the Verizon phone number as your “secondary” number, which you can use at any time by entering your settings and selecting between the two SIM cards. (On iPhone, this setting is hidden under Cellular Plans. Android users will find it under SIM Card Manager.)

Again, this is a totally free trial that doesn’t auto-renew. If you want to join Verizon at any time during or after the trial, you can do so, and Verizon will transfer your phone number to its network.

Source: Verizon

