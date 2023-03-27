Ford’s Next-Gen T3 Electric Truck Could Drive Itself

After launching its first all-electric truck, the F-150 Lightning, Ford isn’t wasting any time jumping into another model. Last week, Ford announced “Project T3,” a new truck coming in 2025. Now, the CEO has some bold claims about what to expect.

Ford confirmed the new T3, which stands for Trust the Truck, will be manufactured and released in 2025, meaning we’re hoping for a prototype or demo model later this year or in early 2024.

Unfortunately, that’s about all we know right now. The Michigan automaker didn’t share any specs about its range, battery packs, styling, or if it’ll fall under the Lightning branding or something else, like an electric F-150 Raptor. The press release said it would be “fully updatable, constantly improving, and supports towing, hauling, exportable power, and endless innovations owners will want.”

We’ve heard those types of promises before, and it’s well-documented that EVs struggle with towing due to a decrease in range. However, those aren’t the only bold claims coming from Ford.

During the unveiling, Ford Motor CEO Chris Farley went full Elon Musk and claimed the next electric Ford truck would drive itself. Saying, “on the highway on a sunny day, you should be able to go to sleep in your truck or make a call or do whatever you want to do in your truck while it drives for you. It will be completely digital. It’s a really breakthrough product.”

Vehicles like the Ford Mustang Mach-E already offer hands-free driving features, known as BlueCruise, available on select pre-mapped roads and highways throughout the United States.

That said, this latest comment suggests that by 2025 Ford thinks its self-driving technology could be so good that it’ll drive for you, even while you sleep. Today, most driver-assist systems still require the driver to be alert, aware, and ready to take over at any minute.

Either way, we can’t wait to see what Ford is working on for its second-generation electric truck, even though it’ll likely be a while before we know more.