Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Intel NUC 13 Pro Review: A Tiny PC That Can Be Whatever You Want It to Be
Sonos Era 300 Review: Spatial Audio Is a Game Changer
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Ford’s Next-Gen T3 Electric Truck Could Drive Itself

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Ford F-150 Lightning tailgate
Ford

After launching its first all-electric truck, the F-150 Lightning, Ford isn’t wasting any time jumping into another model. Last week, Ford announced “Project T3,” a new truck coming in 2025. Now, the CEO has some bold claims about what to expect.

Ford confirmed the new T3, which stands for Trust the Truck, will be manufactured and released in 2025, meaning we’re hoping for a prototype or demo model later this year or in early 2024.

Unfortunately, that’s about all we know right now. The Michigan automaker didn’t share any specs about its range, battery packs, styling, or if it’ll fall under the Lightning branding or something else, like an electric F-150 Raptor. The press release said it would be “fully updatable, constantly improving, and supports towing, hauling, exportable power, and endless innovations owners will want.”

We’ve heard those types of promises before, and it’s well-documented that EVs struggle with towing due to a decrease in range. However, those aren’t the only bold claims coming from Ford.

During the unveiling, Ford Motor CEO Chris Farley went full Elon Musk and claimed the next electric Ford truck would drive itself. Saying, “on the highway on a sunny day, you should be able to go to sleep in your truck or make a call or do whatever you want to do in your truck while it drives for you. It will be completely digital. It’s a really breakthrough product.”

Vehicles like the Ford Mustang Mach-E already offer hands-free driving features, known as BlueCruise, available on select pre-mapped roads and highways throughout the United States.

That said, this latest comment suggests that by 2025 Ford thinks its self-driving technology could be so good that it’ll drive for you, even while you sleep. Today, most driver-assist systems still require the driver to be alert, aware, and ready to take over at any minute.

Either way, we can’t wait to see what Ford is working on for its second-generation electric truck, even though it’ll likely be a while before we know more.

via Bloomberg

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »