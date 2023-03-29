Buying Guides
News

One of The Best Free Ebook Apps is Shutting Down

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

About Review Geek
| 1 min read
OverDrive app on a smart phone.
Sharaf Maksumov/Shutterstock.com

If you’re still using OverDrive to borrow, download, and read free ebooks from your local library, you’ll need to switch to Libby by May 1st. The company announced that it would shut down the app on that date, completing the sunsetting of OverDrive that began in 2021.

The OverDrive app hasn’t been available to download in the Apple App and Google Play stores for over a year, and users of OverDrive have been actively encouraged to switch to the company’s newer app, Libby, since.

Libby (iOS, Android) is similar in function to OverDrive in that it allows users to input their local library card number and borrow digital books on their mobile phones, tablets, and computers. However, Libby has a more modern, easy-to-use design compared to OverDrive. Plus, it has more features, such as enhanced navigation, allowing users to tag titles, track progress through books, and more.

If you’re concerned that switching to Libby may cause you to lose information, titles, holds, and more, don’t worry. All your books are waiting for you on Libby, and the transition is as simple as downloading the app, inputting your library card number, and signing into your OverDrive account. You’ll be able to pick up exactly where you left off in all your books, and your holds, loans, and more will remain intact.

Source: OverDrive

